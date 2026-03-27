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Domestic violence exposure erodes trust in police and courts, survey finds

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An orange sign in Tallinn displaying the statistic that 41 percent of women report having experienced intimate partner violence. November 2023.
An orange sign in Tallinn displaying the statistic that 41 percent of women report having experienced intimate partner violence. November 2023. Source: Mattias Tammet
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Estonians exposed to domestic violence place far less trust in the police and justice system but still highly value victim-centered institutions, according to a recent survey.

The survey, commissioned by the Foresight Center and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS in February, found that overall, 85 percent of Estonian residents trust the police and 70 percent trust the country's courts and prosecutors.

Among those with recent or ongoing exposure to domestic violence (DV), however, trust drops sharply to 46 and 30 percent, respectively.

Foresight Center expert Kaupo Koppel said the findings may explain the falling number of police-reported incidents in recent years, which creates a misleading impression that domestic violence is on the decline.

Trust is especially low for psychological, economic, sexual and digital violence, he added, suggesting authorities are seen as less capable when abuse is less visible or harder to prove.

At the same time, 90 percent trust women's support centers and Victim Support (Ohvriabi), with confidence remaining high regardless of personal experience with DV. These institutions are widely seen as taking concerns seriously, with staff acting impartially, humanely and empathetically while providing emotional support.

The Foresight Center's report "Trust in institutions in intimate partner violence situations" is part of a broader research stream into domestic violence in Estonia.

Click here to read more about the latest survey results.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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