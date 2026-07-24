Domestic violence cases on the rise in Estonia this year

Police in Estonia say domestic violence cases have increased in this year, though the rise could also reflect more victims reporting abuse and seeking help.

Police say incidents are more common during holidays and weekends, when people spend more time at home and alcohol use often increases.

Last year, seven domestic violence cases in Estonia ended in deaths.

"Domestic violence cases are unfortunately an everyday part of police work," said Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) development expert Martin Kreitsman.

He said DV cases had declined slightly in recent years but have risen somewhat in the first half of 2026.

"This in itself may not be a bad thing, and could mean we are being notified more and people have better access to help," Kreitsman added.

Victims may seek help 'for a friend'

Despite the uptick in police responses, the number of people contacting Ohvriabi, Estonia's victim support service, has remained steady.

Regional victim support staffer Siim Schvede said people often reach out to share their experiences, ask how to help their partner or loved one and discuss their concerns.

"Most reports we receive involve mental and physical violence," he said.

Schvede added that many people find it difficult to ask for help directly and instead seek support by describing the situation as a friend's problem.

Estonia's Victim Support (Ohvriabi) offers help in Estonian, English and Russian. Source: ERR

According to police statistics, 76 percent of perpetrators of domestic violence are men, while victims are most often women.

Most reports of DV come directly from victims, though police also receive calls from neighbors, witnesses and even children.

Kreitsman stressed that kids are especially vulnerable in DV situations because even if they are not direct victims of the violence, they are still impacted when someone in their family experiences it.

Exposure to domestic violence, he added, can shape children's future, potentially increasing the risk that they themselves may later become either victims or perpetrators of DV.

According to police figures, the highest number of DV cases is recorded in Harju County.

Resources and support available

If you are experiencing or think you may be experiencing domestic abuse or violence, help is available.

In case of emergency, call 112. The Women's Support and Information Center hotline is available 24/7 at +372 5594 9496. The Ohvriabi victim support hotline is available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 006. The child helpline is also open 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 111.

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