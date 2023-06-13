Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time

History was made at Saaremaa harbor on Tuesday when, for the first time in its 17-year history, two cruise ships arrived at the same time, bringing over 600 tourists to the island.

From the first of the two ships, the 162-metre-long "Silver Wind," over 130 nature-loving tourists, mostly from the USA were brought to the harbor, where they were then taken by bus to explore Saaremaa's natural delights. The second vessel," Amadea" brought a further 513 tourists from Germany to the island.

Ryan Jenkins, manager of cruise ship operator DenEesti, confirmed that there are half as many cruise ships sailing in the Baltic this year than in 2022. However, it is no longer the coronavirus that keeps tourist numbers down, but the proximity of Russia's war in Ukraine and the inability for cruise ships to visit St. Petersburg.

Four more cruise ships are expected to arrive in Saaremaa harbor during this year's tourist season.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!