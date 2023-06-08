Saaremaa Lihatööstus lays off half its employees

A meat processing plant on the island of Saaremaa is to lay-off half of its workforce in restructuring plans, regional daily Saarte Hääl reports.

Saaremaa Lihatööstus is in July and August to cut its staffing numbers to 69, from the current 137, the daily says (link in Estonian).

Company owner Vyacheslav Leedo told local radio station Kadi raadio that the layoffs arose from a restructuring plan, whose aim is to cut the costs to a minimum, and which will also include a review of the company's product portfolio, which will likely see some changes including discontinuation of some items and the introduction of other new ones.

Saaremaa Lihatööstus announced it would be undergoing restructuring in March this year; Leedo said that the aim is to rescue the firm from the worst possible outcomes.

--

