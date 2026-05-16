Photos: Long-range weather radar installed on Saaremaa

A new weather radar on Saaremaa was topped out Friday.

The radar is the third of its kind in Estonia and, once it is calibrated, will provide significantly more accurate information about precipitation systems moving toward Estonia across the Baltic Sea, from a range of up to 250 kilometers.

"The radar's purpose is to measure precipitation and monitor the atmosphere. And in this location, it helps provide slightly better coverage of western Estonia on precipitation maps," said Jorma Rahu, chief specialist for weather radar at the Estonian Environmental Agency (Keskonnaagentuur).

The tower is 35 meters in height.

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