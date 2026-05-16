X!

Photos: Long-range weather radar installed on Saaremaa

News
The weather radar on Saaremaa is the third of its kind in Estonia.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

A new weather radar on Saaremaa was topped out Friday.

The radar is the third of its kind in Estonia and, once it is calibrated, will provide significantly more accurate information about precipitation systems moving toward Estonia across the Baltic Sea, from a range of up to 250 kilometers.

"The radar's purpose is to measure precipitation and monitor the atmosphere. And in this location, it helps provide slightly better coverage of western Estonia on precipitation maps," said Jorma Rahu, chief specialist for weather radar at the Estonian Environmental Agency (Keskonnaagentuur).

The tower is 35 meters in height.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Margus Muld.

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

16.05

Spring Storm 2026 draws on civilian tech, civil engineering expertise Updated

16.05

Alar Karis: Putin must not be given any lifeline or ray of hope

16.05

Photos: Rapper nublu gives Tallinn City Council balcony concert

16.05

Young people struggling to find work in Estonia despite being proactive

16.05

Photos: Long-range weather radar installed on Saaremaa

16.05

RKAS sold €15 million worth of state real estate in 2025

16.05

Minister: Unclear if canceled US troop deployment to Poland to affect personnel in Estonia

16.05

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Ideological positions in Estonian politics

15.05

Union head: Teachers demand minimum salary set at €2,300

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.05

Colonel: No warning needed in Estonia over Finland, Latvia overnight drone incursions

15.05

WATCH LIVE: Eurovision Song Contest grand final on ETV

16.05

Young people struggling to find work in Estonia despite being proactive

15.05

Estonian electric bicycle maker Ampler Bikes files for bankruptcy

14.05

Bank of Estonia to issue 2-euro Sipsik coin

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

13.05

Estonia passes conscripts' B1 language proficiency requirement

16.05

Minister: Unclear if canceled US troop deployment to Poland to affect personnel in Estonia

13.05

Estonia fails to qualify for Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final

15.05

Watch live: Lennart Meri Defense and Security Conference 2026

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo