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Ferry Amalie starts service on Hiiumaa–Saaremaa line

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The Amalie.
The Amalie. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
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After an interruption of nearly a week on the ferry route between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, the replacement vessel Amalie made its first trips today. Amalie will remain on the Triigi–Sõru route at least through May 17.

The 61-year-old ferry Amalie looks quite small at sea compared with the ferry Soela. After nearly a weeklong suspension in ferry traffic, Amalie resumed service Thursday in the Soela Strait between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa because there is still a need for travel between the two large islands.

"I managed to get a ticket today, but I actually could have traveled already at the start of the week," said Kristo, who boarded the ferry. He added that ferry traffic between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa is important because it saves travelers hours of time.

On its first trip, Amalie carried four cars from Hiiumaa to Saaremaa and transported five cars to Hiiumaa.

Hergo Tasuja, mayor of Hiiumaa Municipality, said that if ferry traffic is interrupted, residents of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa should be able to travel between the islands via the mainland using discounted tickets, since travel between the two islands has become necessity-based. However, he said regional policymakers on the islands and in Tallinn still view the issue differently.

"The saddest part is that neither the minister nor his advisers understand the substance of the problem — that disrupted connections genuinely and daily affect the lives of island residents," Tasuja said.

Andres Ruubas, head of the public transport department at the Regional Affairs Ministry, said the ministry is working on a solution.

"We are currently working at the ministry on an amendment to the regulation that would allow residents of one island, in situations exactly like the current one — when a route is suspended or at risk of suspension — to travel to the other island at a discounted rate. This would allow residents of Hiiumaa to travel to Saaremaa via the mainland and vice versa. We hope these changes will be completed within this year," Ruubas said.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

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