New electric ferry shore charging system to cost €10 million

A new electric ferry set to serve the Virtsu–Kuivastu route to Saaremaa will require about €10 million in shore charging infrastructure to support its operations.

The new state-ordered ferry, expected to be completed by the end of 2028, will be powered primarily by electricity and switch to biodiesel only in emergencies. The vessel is being built by Polish shipyard CRIST S.A. and will operate between Estonia's mainland and Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.

The charging infrastructure will be built at both Virtsu and Kuivastu ports by Saarte Liinid, which manages the harbors.

Funding will come from the state, largely from CO2 emissions quota revenues approved in 2024, said Kaidi Katus, director of the Maritime Department at the Ministry of Climate.

"The estimated total cost of the new ferry's shore charging infrastructure in Virtsu and Kuivastu is €9–10 million," Katus said. She added that final costs will be confirmed after the procurement for the shore power systems is completed.

Completion is scheduled for July 2028.

Render of the possible design of the new electric ferry set to serve Saaremaa. Source: State Fleet

The new ferry, being custom built for Estonia, will be smaller than the current Saaremaa ferries Piret and Tõll, carrying up to 380 passengers and 110 cars or eight trucks. It will also include an onboard restaurant.

The ferry's contract price is €50 million, about €8 million more than initially planned.

Official: Ferry can serve other routes if needed

While TS Laevad CEO Indrek Randveer has said the vessel would be limited to the Virtsu–Kuivastu route due to charging infrastructure constraints, Katus said the ferry could technically serve other routes if needed.

"The Hiiumaa route currently lacks the necessary charging infrastructure, but the ferry is technically capable of operating on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa line if needed," she said, noting it is also equipped with biodiesel generators alongside its batteries.

The charging system will include a 5-megawatt (MW) grid connection at both ports, shore power upgrades and new charging stations installed on quays, according to Saarte Liinid.

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