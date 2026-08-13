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Estonia's State Fleet takes delivery of cutting-edge cow dung-powered vessel

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The State Fleet's latest vessel Kratt.
The State Fleet's latest vessel Kratt. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
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Estonia's State Fleet took delivery Wednesday of a new €22 million compressed biomethane vessel to be used to install navigational aids, conduct research and respond to marine pollution.

In fact, it could be said that Estonia has a new Kratt as of Thursday. That is the name given to the State Fleet's new multifunctional work vessel at Baltic Workboats' shipyard in Nasva. The unique vessel, powered by renewable biomethane, is technologically ahead of the global state of the art and could become an export product featuring technology developed in Estonia.

"The State Fleet's task is also to show the market which technologies are reliable and which can be used in the maritime sector. I think that is our role. It is equally important for us to demonstrate that fuel production has a future in Estonia, and this vessel is a perfect example of that. Compressed biomethane has proven itself on land, but not yet at sea. Our job is to serve as something of a testing ground while also showing the market where technology can go," State Fleet Director General Andres Laasma said.

"I think that both Estonia as a country and Baltic Workboats have once again proven that we can develop and build complex projects, and that we can sell this vessel in Norway and anywhere else in the world where green solutions are a priority," Baltic Workboats CEO Margus Vanaselja said.

One of the vessel's captains, who has effectively held the position on land and alongside the quay for the past year, is now eager to get out to sea.

"I've previously done buoy work aboard the Sektor, a buoy tender that is more than 30 years old. This vessel definitely has many more amenities, is much more technologically advanced and is something Estonia needs. It will make our work considerably easier," Kratt captain Sander Laus said.

"On August 12, a naming ceremony was held for a very important vessel. It is the latest innovation from Estonia's marine engineers. The vessel runs on alternative fuels — methane gas extracted from cow manure and electricity," said shipping enthusiast and Kratt spokesperson Marko Matvere.

According to Matvere, the fuel should be slightly cheaper than diesel, which is part of the point, as ships consume large amounts of fuel and place a considerable burden on the environment. "What could be more ingenious than taking literal crap and using it to run an engine? To me, that's the height of innovation," Matvere said with a smile.

While the State Fleet's previous vessel was completed eight years ago, the next new ferry serving Estonia's major islands is expected to be completed in two years. It, too, will use an alternative energy source: electricity.

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