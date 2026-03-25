New Euroguard warship taking shape at Estonia's Baltic Workboats

Estonian shipbuilder Baltic Workboats is constructing the new Euroguard warship, which should serve as a prototype for several European navies. ERR's 'Pealtnägija' visited the shipyard.

"There is not a great deal of military industrial capability in Estonia. Our history has shown that we know how to build ships. Today, we are sitting on a vessel that is the first real warship to be launched having been built and outfitted by Baltic Workboats," said Ahto Pärl, a member of the company's management board.

Baltic Workboats has operated for 25 years in Nasva, near Kuressaare on Saaremaa, having built nearly 300 vessels and employing more than 200 people.

With annual revenue of €70 million, the company's factory has produced both larger and smaller vessels over the years. These include the Police and Border Guard Board patrol ship Raju, as well as a €1 million border guard fast boat that sank during a mission in Greece last week.

The company has also built patrol boats for the Estonian Navy and exported many vessels abroad, including electric ferries to Sweden.

In addition, new technologies have been developed year by year and both hybrid and electric vessels have been built. Currently, a hydrogen-powered small tanker bound for Lithuania is waiting by the quay for the ice to melt.

Hybrid engines, remote control systems and other cutting-edge technologies are also being applied in Baltic Workboats' largest ongoing shipbuilding project. Three years ago, 10 European countries and 23 companies formed a consortium to develop a 45-meter semi-autonomous warship. The project is funded by the European Defense Fund, while Baltic Workboats is building the specific prototype.

"There has certainly been some push from the state, but putting together such a consortium was not easy. It took about a year and a half of going around, trying and proving ourselves as an equal partner to major European giants," Pärl explained.

The aluminum-hulled vessel being built on Saaremaa is a prototype that each country and client can adapt with equipment suited to their specific mission.

Project manager Jüri Saska noted that for its length and size, the aluminum ship is actually quite heavy. "A relatively heavy vessel can carry up to five 20-foot containers, which can be used to test different capabilities — from anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures to mine-laying and more. In that sense, it is a good base platform for experimentation. It can also be used to test weapons, radar systems, various sensor systems and of course autonomous navigation, which we will certainly aim to test with it in 2027," Saska said.

Saska, former commander of the Estonian Navy, has been working at the shipyard since last summer specifically on the Euroguard project, while also advising on the development of other military vessels that Baltic Workboats increasingly aims to be involved in.

"This ship does not have a client, apart from the framework document under which it is being built and the capabilities being developed. So internally, we have a lot of discussions about what might be needed militarily and what engineers could produce. Learning is taking place across the entire company," Saska explained, adding that his role is to help evaluate whether certain ideas might work.

At the same time the ship's construction began, Baltic Workboats was in the news for a different reason. On April 10 last year, the Central Criminal Police conducted a search in Nasva. Four companies connected to the shipyard and eight employees were suspected of large-scale tax and subsidy fraud.

Responding to "Pealtnägija's" request for comment, Pärl said: "Unfortunately, I cannot comment on this, as it is an ongoing process. We certainly have our own understanding, but at this stage I am not able to go into details."

Pärl himself is also among those suspected. "The suspicion concerns tax-related elements and is specifically tied not to me personally, but to a private limited company associated with me and my role as a supervisory board member at the time," he added.

While the initial suspicion involved two episodes of subsidy fraud, one — related to the hydrogen-powered tanker — has since been dropped. The remaining suspicion concerns the alleged fraudulent obtaining of support from the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS).

"Once again, from our perspective, this is a matter of an internal investigation. We have involved external experts and hope to resolve it just as thoroughly as we did with the episode that has now been dropped," Pärl said.

Saska acknowledged that the allegations also affect the company's employees. "It certainly affects everyone, but the company and its management are cooperating with investigative authorities and proceeding to the best of our knowledge. I will not comment further on this," the former Navy commander said, adding that he does not fear damage to his reputation.

Although the suspicions were presented a year ago, prosecutors have yet to bring charges and were unable to tell "Pealtnägija" when that might happen.

In addition to the previously mentioned Euroguard project, Baltic Workboats continues expanding into the world of so-called gray hulls — naval vessels. The Estonian state is currently seeking a builder for new navy ships and is consulting with Sweden's Saab and South Korean shipbuilders. However, Baltic Workboats, in cooperation with Estonia's largest shipyard BLRT and international partners, aims to build the Estonian Navy's flagship itself.

The procurement has not yet been announced, but put simply, the 65-meter ship would be built in Estonia, with military equipment sourced from abroad.

Saska considers the possibility of it being built in Estonia to be very realistic. "I consider it highly realistic because if there is one thing we can do in Estonia — if we do not produce cannons or airplanes — then we certainly do build ships," Saska said.

"In my opinion, it would be unfortunate if Estonian companies were left out of this and Estonian taxpayers' money was not used domestically," the former Navy commander added.

Sea trials of the Euroguard vessel are expected to begin this fall and time will tell whether the domestic industry can gain a foothold in supplying the Estonian Navy.

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