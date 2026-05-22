Two Estonian Navy ships sidelined since winter

Two Estonian Navy vessels have been out of service since winter, limiting Estonia's rapid-response options as NATO weighs a possible Strait of Hormuz mission.

If Estonia were to join a potential NATO operation in the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the quickest contribution would not be a warship.

"The fastest option is staff officers, followed by an underwater robot team," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Deploying a ship, he added, would take considerably longer.

At Miinisadam Naval Base, minehunters Admiral Cowan and Sakala are awaiting repairs.

The EML Admiral Cowan (M313) suffered ice damage over the winter and requires dry dock work. The EML Sakala (M314), meanwhile, was hit by a fire that led to water damage to its electrical systems during firefighting efforts.

"Yes, there was a fire," confirmed Gert Kaju, director of the Defense Ministry's Defense Readiness Department. "It was extinguished, and the ship is now undergoing electrical system upgrades."

If repairs stay on schedule, both ships should return to service in late July or early August, he added.

The Estonian minehunter EML Sakala (M314) at anchor. Source: mil.ee

Estonia is also moving ahead with plans to acquire four new Navy vessels over the next four years — two for coastal operations and two for offshore missions.

Requests for proposals were sent to South Korea's Hanwha and Hyundai, Sweden's Saab and Estonia's own Baltic Workboats (BWB).

Local defense industry to be involved

Pevkur has previously said the new vessels should be built in Estonia in cooperation with foreign partners, and the paperwork involved outlines local industry involvement.

"Up to 30 percent Estonian defense industry participation is written into the requirements — meaning Estonian shipbuilders and other related companies," said Marek Mardo, strategic naval category manager at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

Mardo said the exact scale of that participation remains unclear and will be negotiated in the next phase. Current indications suggest at least the smaller vessels are expected to be built in Estonia.

Building the larger ships domestically is more complicated, he added, as companies are still assessing the risks and feasibility of building them in Estonia.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia agreed years ago on a joint Baltic Naval Vision to modernize their navies, but the effort never fully materialized.

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