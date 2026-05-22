X!

Two Estonian Navy ships sidelined since winter

News
Estonia's EML Admiral Cowan (M313), a Sandown-class minehunter.
Estonia's EML Admiral Cowan (M313), a Sandown-class minehunter. Source: Estonian Navy/NATO/social media
News

Two Estonian Navy vessels have been out of service since winter, limiting Estonia's rapid-response options as NATO weighs a possible Strait of Hormuz mission.

If Estonia were to join a potential NATO operation in the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the quickest contribution would not be a warship.

"The fastest option is staff officers, followed by an underwater robot team," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Deploying a ship, he added, would take considerably longer.

At Miinisadam Naval Base, minehunters Admiral Cowan and Sakala are awaiting repairs.

The EML Admiral Cowan (M313) suffered ice damage over the winter and requires dry dock work. The EML Sakala (M314), meanwhile, was hit by a fire that led to water damage to its electrical systems during firefighting efforts.

"Yes, there was a fire," confirmed Gert Kaju, director of the Defense Ministry's Defense Readiness Department. "It was extinguished, and the ship is now undergoing electrical system upgrades."

If repairs stay on schedule, both ships should return to service in late July or early August, he added.

The Estonian minehunter EML Sakala (M314) at anchor. Source: mil.ee

Estonia is also moving ahead with plans to acquire four new Navy vessels over the next four years — two for coastal operations and two for offshore missions.

Requests for proposals were sent to South Korea's Hanwha and Hyundai, Sweden's Saab and Estonia's own Baltic Workboats (BWB).

Local defense industry to be involved

Pevkur has previously said the new vessels should be built in Estonia in cooperation with foreign partners, and the paperwork involved outlines local industry involvement.

"Up to 30 percent Estonian defense industry participation is written into the requirements — meaning Estonian shipbuilders and other related companies," said Marek Mardo, strategic naval category manager at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

Mardo said the exact scale of that participation remains unclear and will be negotiated in the next phase. Current indications suggest at least the smaller vessels are expected to be built in Estonia.

Building the larger ships domestically is more complicated, he added, as companies are still assessing the risks and feasibility of building them in Estonia.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia agreed years ago on a joint Baltic Naval Vision to modernize their navies, but the effort never fully materialized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:41

Kompassi Square high-rise plans uncertain as talks in Tallinn continue

12:15

Chancellor of Justice: The coercive power of the state must not be used to collect too much data

11:48

Defense ministers: Clarity on US troop deployment to Europe expected 'within weeks'

11:35

Two Estonian Navy ships sidelined since winter

11:06

Bolt: Platform work law will change little for us

10:43

How different are the results of Estonia's three polling companies?

10:31

Ratings: Reform-Eesti 200 coalition rating falls to all-time low

10:30

Tõnis Arro and Mait Müntel: How to find Estonia's next president

09:53

Economists: Estonia's economic policy debate far too superficial

09:24

Estonia hosting UEFA U17 European football championship starting Sunday Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.05

Estonian banker says country's mindset has gone way off track

21.05

In Estonia's countryside, marriage stayed traditional as Europe modernized

19.05

Intruding drone shot down by Romanian fighter jet in Estonia

21.05

Estonian municipalities of fewer than 5,000 residents fighting for survival

20.05

Fake Labubu toys among counterfeit goods raising concerns in Estonia

21.05

NATO, EU chiefs show support for Baltic states in wake of Russia drone accusations

21.05

Ex-EDF chief: No point ordering entire country to shelter over single drone

18.05

Estonian experts and politicians against young people's social media ban

21.05

Estonian festival drops UK's A Guy Called Gerald over Moscow show plans

21.05

Baltic presidents: We categorically reject Russia's disinformation campaign

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo