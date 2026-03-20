Estonian minehunter sustains damage due to ice conditions, needs repairs

The Navy mine countermeasures vessel Admiral Cowan sustained damage due to ice conditions Monday and was sent for emergency maintenance.

"On February 16, while departing Estonian waters, the Navy minehunter EML Admiral Cowan sustained damage due to exceptionally difficult ice conditions and is therefore undergoing emergency maintenance," a Navy information officer told ERR in response to an inquiry.

The information officer confirmed that no other vessels were affected by the incident and that the Navy's remaining minehunters are operational and ready to carry out assigned tasks.

The Navy did not specify the severity of the damage, the vessel's ice class or the cost of repairs.

ERR's newsroom received information suggesting that another Navy vessel — the patrol ship Raju — had also been damaged. According to the Navy information officer, this information is not true.

The damaged Admiral Cowan is the first of three Sandown-class minehunters acquired by the Estonian Navy from the United Kingdom. The Navy also operates the mine countermeasures vessels Ugandi and Sakala.

Former Navy commander Jüri Saska previously explained to ERR that typically, of the three vessels, one is assigned to a mine countermeasures group, another is in maintenance or training and one remains available for domestic tasks.

The Navy also has three patrol vessels — Kindral Kurvits, Raju and Valve. Their purpose is to conduct maritime patrols in Estonia's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Admiral Cowan arrived in Estonia and was handed over to the Estonian Navy in April 2007.

Between 2018 and 2019, Admiral Cowan underwent a capability upgrade program in the United Kingdom along with the Navy's other minehunters, during which the vessel's sonar and combat management system were replaced.

The hydroacoustic system, or sonar, installed on Admiral Cowan enables the detection and classification of moored and bottom mines. These can then be identified and neutralized using the onboard Seafox underwater robot or by divers.

The patrol vessel Raju was built by the Estonian company Baltic Workboats. It was delivered to the Police and Border Guard Board in 2018 and has been in Navy service since 2023.

EML Raju (P6732), a PATROL 45 WP HYBRID-class Estonian Navy patrol vessel. Source: Estonian Defense Forces.

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