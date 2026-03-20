X!

Estonian minehunter sustains damage due to ice conditions, needs repairs

News
The EML Admiral Cowan, flagship of the Estonian Navy.
The EML Admiral Cowan, flagship of the Estonian Navy. Source: Merevägi/NATO/Social Media
News

The Navy mine countermeasures vessel Admiral Cowan sustained damage due to ice conditions Monday and was sent for emergency maintenance.

"On February 16, while departing Estonian waters, the Navy minehunter EML Admiral Cowan sustained damage due to exceptionally difficult ice conditions and is therefore undergoing emergency maintenance," a Navy information officer told ERR in response to an inquiry.

The information officer confirmed that no other vessels were affected by the incident and that the Navy's remaining minehunters are operational and ready to carry out assigned tasks.

The Navy did not specify the severity of the damage, the vessel's ice class or the cost of repairs.

ERR's newsroom received information suggesting that another Navy vessel — the patrol ship Raju — had also been damaged. According to the Navy information officer, this information is not true.

The damaged Admiral Cowan is the first of three Sandown-class minehunters acquired by the Estonian Navy from the United Kingdom. The Navy also operates the mine countermeasures vessels Ugandi and Sakala.

Former Navy commander Jüri Saska previously explained to ERR that typically, of the three vessels, one is assigned to a mine countermeasures group, another is in maintenance or training and one remains available for domestic tasks.

The Navy also has three patrol vessels — Kindral Kurvits, Raju and Valve. Their purpose is to conduct maritime patrols in Estonia's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Admiral Cowan arrived in Estonia and was handed over to the Estonian Navy in April 2007.

Between 2018 and 2019, Admiral Cowan underwent a capability upgrade program in the United Kingdom along with the Navy's other minehunters, during which the vessel's sonar and combat management system were replaced.

The hydroacoustic system, or sonar, installed on Admiral Cowan enables the detection and classification of moored and bottom mines. These can then be identified and neutralized using the onboard Seafox underwater robot or by divers.

The patrol vessel Raju was built by the Estonian company Baltic Workboats. It was delivered to the Police and Border Guard Board in 2018 and has been in Navy service since 2023.

EML Raju (P6732), a PATROL 45 WP HYBRID-class Estonian Navy patrol vessel. Source: Estonian Defense Forces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Urmet Kook: Riigikogu Chancellery director duly deserves enemy of the press title

14:17

Price of diesel exceeds €2 per liter in Estonia

13:52

Estonian minehunter sustains damage due to ice conditions, needs repairs

13:49

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes NCAA history in Atlanta

13:43

EDF colonel: Rise in strikes, losses point to Russian spring offensive in Ukraine

13:16

Developers do not consider Linnahall renovation sensible

12:52

Only 15 of Saaremaa's historic manors remain

12:21

Estonian home prices up more than 5 percent in 2025

12:15

Suspect named in sports federation €70,000 embezzlement allegations

11:52

Under-construction Jõhvi film complex to get hotel

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.03

US defense giant Lockheed Martin to open HIMARS maintenance center in Estonia

19.03

Blocked from naturalizing, MP suggests long-term resident seek Spanish passport

19.03

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

19.03

Sabotage ruled out after Estonia's train services disrupted by software failure Updated

19.03

Defense sector leader: Lockheed Martin move takes Estonia's capabilities to next level

19.03

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to jointly buy Rail Baltic regional trains Updated

18.03

Waze hazard alert road signs rolled out in Estonia

18.03

Poland: Rail Baltica will not be completed before 2040

19.03

Heritage protection: Linnahall still highly valuable and must be preserved

19.03

Gallery: Farmers and tractors arrive for major protest action

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo