What kind of navies would the Baltics need to counter threats?

The Baltic states' minehunters have so far been a success story within the NATO fleet. However, these countries are now faced with a critical question: What kind of navy does this region need to counter emerging threats, including hybrid attacks?

The patrol vessel Raju was built five years ago by Baltic Workboats for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) fleet, while Sakala dates back to the early 1990s, when it was constructed in the United Kingdom for the Estonian Navy.

The command system and sonar on Sakala were replaced five years ago. This is the state of Estonia's naval fleet today.

Maj. Cpt. Meelis Kants, the commander of Sakala, has studied in both Estonia and Germany. He has contributed a chapter to the curriculum for naval officers, taught at the Latvian Defense Academy and served in the navy for 24 years. Currently, he monitors ships in the middle of the Gulf of Finland from aboard Sakala. If any vessel behaves suspiciously, it must be called to order and if necessary, intercepted.

"The ship's name comes through the automatic identification system, which can be manipulated. Since radar is a device that emits radio waves and then receives them back to create an image for us, those contacts remain visible. However, because this particular vessel is a minehunter, its overall speed is not sufficient to quickly catch up with a cargo ship that we cannot see visually but would need to identify," Kants explained.

In 2018, the navies of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania reached an agreement on what the naval fleet of the three Baltic states could look like. First, frigates are too expensive. Second, fully unmanned drone ships are not practical. The preferred solution was modular, multi-purpose vessels. Additionally, large ships are necessary, as they are more seaworthy.

"The current situation shows that weather conditions play a crucial role and smaller ships cannot always complete their assigned tasks. I don't believe it's a coincidence that all the incidents involving underwater cables and infrastructure happen when the weather is harsh, with rough seas," said Lithuanian Navy Commander RDML Giedrius Premeneckas.

Although the Baltic states did not reach a joint procurement agreement for new ships, Lithuania has decided to move forward with new vessel projects this year. As previously agreed, these will be multi-purpose patrol vessels.

"The decision was made to replace the current fleet with fewer, but larger, platforms. The supplier has not yet been selected. However, we are preparing to sign a contract this year and begin ship construction," Premeneckas said.

The Lithuanian Navy commander added that other neighboring countries could still join the project. A political decision is needed, preceded by an agreement with the armed forces.

"I hope that Estonia, Latvia and other NATO neighbors will join the project at some stage. I believe it is possible. We will share information about the selected platform because nothing has been finalized yet. Everything is still open," he said.

Ideally, construction should be done domestically to keep taxpayer money and military secrets within the country. For example, Finland's new frigates are being built in Finland.

"Some of the work, maybe not 100 percent, but a significant part of it, will be done in Lithuania. This will also benefit the local industry. The money stays in the country, which brings many advantages," said Premeneckas.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) noted that work on the concept for Estonia's new ships is still ongoing. In the past, discussions have centered around two types of vessels, including the need for larger ships than the current minehunters.

"One could be larger — fewer in number, maybe two or three, following the Lithuanian model. The other would be a 60-70 meter vessel that could serve multiple functions," Pevkur explained.

When asked when new ships might appear on the horizon, Pevkur already had an answer prepared.

"The concept should be completed by the end of the first quarter. At the same time, we will begin planning the Ministry of Defense's four-year development plan, allowing us to be more specific about when the new naval vessels might arrive in Estonia," said Pevkur.

The Baltic states have jointly procured weapon systems before, but history recalls more projects where paths have diverged. Estonia withdrew from a joint armored vehicle project with Latvia and Finland — Latvians are currently assembling Finnish-made Pasi vehicles, while Estonia opted for Turkish armored vehicles. Meanwhile, Lithuania is preparing to host a Rheinmetall ammunition plant, while Estonia is in the early stages of developing its own defense industry park.

Estonian Navy ships

The Estonian Navy currently operates eight vessels, four of which belong to the Mine Warfare Division and four to the Patrol Vessel Division.

The Mine Warfare Division vessels Admiral Cowan and Sakala are equipped with hydroacoustic sonar systems that can detect and classify both moored and bottom mines. They also carry a Seafox underwater robot capable of identifying and neutralizing mines.

The vessel Ugandi is outfitted with a towed side-scan sonar, which is used to locate underwater objects. These objects are later identified by divers.

The command and support ship Wambola features a thruster, two inflatable boats, several cranes and a spacious enclosed mine deck. The vessel also has two onboard workshops equipped with drill presses and lathes. Its hatches open directly at the waterline.

The largest ship in the Patrol Vessel Division is the multi-functional pollution control vessel Kindral Kurvits. Alongside it is another multi-functional vessel with pollution response capabilities, Raju and two standard patrol vessels, Pikker and Valve.

