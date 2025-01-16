Estonian government to discuss explosives plant to boost defense hub

The cabinet is at its regular Thursday meeting due to discuss Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's (Reform) proposal to set up an explosives production plant in Estonia.

The facility would represent a state-private sector partnership, and is proposed as part of a planned strategic defense industrial park, aimed at enhancing ammunition and combat munitions production in the changed security situation.

Estonia currently lacks significant facilities on that scale for military and ammunition explosives production.

However, a study by the Ministry of Defense indicates that explosives production in Estonia is both technologically feasible and would bring economic benefits.

Local raw material used in explosives production would, it is argued, have a knock-on effect in boosting Estonia's appeal as a defense industry hub, and provide local manufacturers with a competitive edge internationally.

The Government Offices communications department noted: "The logical location for the explosives factory would be in a defense industrial park, close to ammunition manufacturers."

The government has initiated a national special plan for the construction of the planned defense park, which covers areas in Lüganuse (Ida-Viru Cuonty), Lääne-Nigula (in the west of the country), and Pärnu (southwest Estonia) municipalities.

Four locations in three municipalities (shown in orange) are being discussed for the new defense industrial park. Source: HelenWright/ ERR News/ OSM

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense is preparing the tender process for manufacturers, and for establishing the right to build within the industrial park-designated zones.

The government has authorized the ministry to allow the use of state-owned properties under its purview, via the procurement process and to establish building rights for the planned areas for up to 70 years.

This authorization applies to properties in all locations incorporated in the special plan.

Once this planning process has identified the most suitable location for the industrial park premises, the ministry can proceed with the procurement processes for the relevant sites.

