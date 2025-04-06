Estonia's defense industrial park to be built in Pärnu County

Estonia's new defense industry park will be built in Tõstamaa, Pärnu County, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday. Production could begin as early as 2027.

The Estonian state will build a park to launch the domestic defense industry as tensions rise in the region. It will create the basic infrastructure and leave the rest up to companies in the sector. Five sites were put forward last year that were capable of accommodating five companies.

"We've reached the conclusion through analysis that the most suitable site for establishing the industrial park is one of the locations in Pärnu, an area in the village of Ermistu. It's about 200 hectares in size, which makes it capable of supporting all the necessary activities within the industrial park," said Indrek Sirp, special adviser on defense industry development at the Ministry of Defense, at a press conference on Friday.

The official said the park must allow for the production of ammunition, munitions, explosives, and explosive materials.

The planning process will now be launched and it is hoped the construction of basic infrastructure can start by the end of the year. Most of the building activity will take place in 2026, Sirp said.

Next week the Ministry of Defense will put out a call for companies interested in working at the site. The selection process should be completed by August.

Sirp said production could start in 2027, but it depends on the companies and their operations. There will be a phased start depending on each firm's readiness, he added.

The state will build the park's basic infrastructure, including access roads, electricity connections, a perimeter fence, water supply, a testing area, a demolition site, and storage facilities. Up to €50 million has been allocated for this in the state budget, Sirp said.

Five sites proposed

In total, five sites were considered across Estonia, two in the east and three in the west. Key criteria included the size of the site and the possibility of expansion, minimal environmental impact, and distance from the eastern border, Sirp explained.

"A strategically suitable national defense location means it is far enough from the eastern border and out of range of the adversary's indirect fire systems in the event of military conflict," the official stressed.

While the initial search aimed to accommodate two or three companies, the final plan envisioned space for at least five, Sirp said. This includes at least three companies handling over 50 tons of explosives per year.

The second most suitable location was a site in Põhja-Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County, which is large enough, environmentally favorable, and allows for organized production, he said. The planning process for that site will also be completed.

The chosen site is in a sparsely populated area, Sirp said. The nearest densely populated settlement is the small borough of Tõstamaa, about 4 four kilometers away. Audru is approximately 16 kilometers from the site, and Pärnu is 22 kilometers away as the crow flies. The nearest villages surrounding the selected area are Ermistu, Lõuka, and Soomra.

Latvia and Lithuania are also boosting their domestic defense industries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!