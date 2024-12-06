Defense industry chair: Defense industrial park should be built immediately

Estonia's defense industry park must be prioritized and should be built as soon as possible, said Taavi Veskimägi, chairman of the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association.

The government launched the planning process for the future defense industry park earlier this year and public discussions started this week. There were many opponents in Pärnu County this week.

Veskimägi said he understands local residents' concerns but argued that leaving the park unbuilt is not an option under current circumstances. The global situation demands swift and decisive action.

"We are already late in building the defense industry park. The idea of producing ammunition and explosives here is highly appropriate, not only for Estonia's own defense capabilities. It is extremely important to have certain critical capabilities in Estonia, which makes an industrial park absolutely essential. This special planning process is a very good initiative, but we cannot spend years implementing it. It must be done immediately, right away and as we speak," Veskimägi told "Esimene stuudio" on Thursday.

"Viewing security as a public good means it inevitably needs to be prioritized over other public benefits. That's just the reality of our times. Lithuania, for example, took a similar approach — Rheinmetall is building a large ammunition factory there. They enacted a special law, bypassed all procedural hurdles, and decided: we are doing this, and it will happen. That kind of approach is appropriate and necessary today, as we are effectively at war," he added.

Veskimägi argued that potential environmental concerns can be addressed retrospectively.

"I certainly do not underestimate anyone's concerns, but I believe we need to act differently today. We should get the project done first and then introduce mitigation measures — such as ensuring the Pärnu River is not polluted, birds can continue to inhabit the area, and environmental impact is minimized. But we cannot allow ourselves to forego such projects because, otherwise, someone else might come along who has no regard for environmental protection," he said.

Estonian state officials have said the government will not be the primary buyer of products produced at the park, potential manufacturers would be able to sell their products abroad.

At the same time, Estonia would retain domestic production capacity, which is especially critical today in Europe, where protectionism often dominates in the defense industry, Veskimägi emphasized.

"I am not an advocate of state capitalism, where taxpayer money is used to build factories. If the state is not prepared to commit to purchasing from these facilities, then companies will operate based on market demand. As a byproduct, we gain the capability to produce here, and if we need it, we can scale up production," Veskimägi said.

He added that the current global situation shows demand for defense industry products far exceeds supply, making free market dynamics irrelevant.

"All countries want to localize production capacity so it is available when needed. There is no reason to talk about a free market; the market is largely controlled by states and their national clients," Veskimägi said.

The defense industry park's location will be chosen from five potential sites, including two in Ida-Viru County, one in Lääne County, and two in Pärnu County.

The Ministry of Defense aims to decide on the location by August 2025.

In October, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said at a government press conference that around 15 companies have already expressed interest in operating within the planned defense industry park.

In July, businesses already accused the process of taking too long.

