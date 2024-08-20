Tender announced for ammunition production at Estonia's Ämari military base

The Center for Defense Investments has announced the conditions of a five-year tender to find a manufacturer of ammunition at Ämari military base. Production must begin in 2025.

The deadline for submitting bids is October 10, and production must begin no later than the first half of next year.

The winner of the tender will gain access to an area of approximately 8,900 square meters in the Ämari military base, including a site, a light hall, protective embankments, and communication facilities, as well as up to seven ammunition storage facilities.

The conditions of the tender include leasing the site for up to five years, during which it must be used for the production of ammunition or combat ammunition containing explosives.

The winner of the tender must also have the necessary permits for production by the time production begins.

The production costs will be borne by the winner of the tender.

While the development of the defense industry park by the Ministry of Defense may take a few years due to special national planning and its scale, using the military base provides companies with an opportunity to start ammunition production immediately.

"Ämari already has the infrastructure that meets the necessary security and safety requirements, so there's no need to develop it from scratch," the center's Deputy Director Katri Raudsepp said in a statement.

Meetings with representatives of the Estonian defense industry have clearly indicated that local defense companies are also interested in expanding their businesses and participating in the tender, she added.

In evaluating the bids, the detailed action plan prepared by the company will account for 60 percent of the total score. In addition, the company's turnover (including that of shareholders), the Estonian Defence Forces' need for the product, the contractual coverage of the product, and the usage fee for state property will also be assessed. A six-member committee will evaluate the bids.

The document will be published in English on the Estonian Center for Defence Investments' website by Friday, August 23rd, at the latest.

