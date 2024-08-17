Estonian government looking for munitions manufacturer in Ämari

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has tasked the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) with creating an opportunity for companies to start producing combat munitions and ammunition at the Ämari military campus through a selective bidding process, with operations expected to begin in the early part of next year.

"In the current security situation, it is crucial to start ammunition production in Estonia as soon as possible," said Pevkur. "While we do not yet have a defense industry park, we must seek ways to expedite ammunition production in Estonia."

"One option we are considering is to grant a company the opportunity to begin production even sooner at Ämari, where the necessary infrastructure that meets security and safety requirements is already in place," Pevkur added.

In the near future, the RKIK will publish the terms and evaluation criteria for the selective bidding process in the Official Announcements and organize an information day for interested companies, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The company that wins the selective bidding will be granted access to an approximately 8,900 square meter area within the Ämari military campus, which includes up to seven storage facilities. The conditions of the bidding include the use of the site for three years, with the possibility of extending it for an additional two years. The site must be used for the production of ammunition or combat munitions containing explosives.

Additionally, the bidder must possess the required permits for production.

The plan is to start ammunition production at the Ämari military campus no later than the early part of 2025.

--

