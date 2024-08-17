Estonian government looking for munitions manufacturer in Ämari

News
Cartridges.
Cartridges. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has tasked the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) with creating an opportunity for companies to start producing combat munitions and ammunition at the Ämari military campus through a selective bidding process, with operations expected to begin in the early part of next year.

"In the current security situation, it is crucial to start ammunition production in Estonia as soon as possible," said Pevkur. "While we do not yet have a defense industry park, we must seek ways to expedite ammunition production in Estonia."

"One option we are considering is to grant a company the opportunity to begin production even sooner at Ämari, where the necessary infrastructure that meets security and safety requirements is already in place," Pevkur added.

In the near future, the RKIK will publish the terms and evaluation criteria for the selective bidding process in the Official Announcements and organize an information day for interested companies, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The company that wins the selective bidding will be granted access to an approximately 8,900 square meter area within the Ämari military campus, which includes up to seven storage facilities. The conditions of the bidding include the use of the site for three years, with the possibility of extending it for an additional two years. The site must be used for the production of ammunition or combat munitions containing explosives.

Additionally, the bidder must possess the required permits for production.

The plan is to start ammunition production at the Ämari military campus no later than the early part of 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:35

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

15:25

Estonian government looking for munitions manufacturer in Ämari

15:16

Former mayor considers plan to fire Tallinn hobby school director cowardly

14:56

Lauri Laats: Little hope for a strong and united opposition

12:39

Estonian defense industry: Vehicles and aerial munitions in development

10:34

Estonian student satellite Hämarik source of valuable lessons

10:17

Prime ministerial poll: Support for Kristen Michal initially lower than for Kallas

09:48

Reorganization might not deliver Planet42 investors

09:28

Defense industry wants restrictions lifted before moving production to Estonia

09:17

Analyst: Salary fund tax could slow down hiring

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.08

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.08

Paramount+ TV series starring Michael Fassbender scenes being filmed in Estonia

16.08

Estonian startup owing investors millions puts in for reorganization

15.08

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

09:28

Defense industry wants restrictions lifted before moving production to Estonia

16:35

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

15.08

Expert on airBaltic loss: They sold too much for too little

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo