Prime minister: Boosting the Estonian defense industry a government priority

News
Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Tuesday met with representatives from the Estonian Defence and Aerospace Industry Association (Eesti kaitse- ja kosmosetööstuse liit), with cooperation between the defense industry and the state on the table.

The aim is to enhance the competitiveness of the defense sector, which in turn should serve to stimulate the economy.

Prime Minister Michal said developing the defense industry represents one of the government's priorities.

This will help to ensure Estonia's security and to promote entrepreneurship, bringing new momentum to the economy.

He said: "The defense industry is a crucial part of national defense and security, as well as of the economy. On forming this government, we agreed on specific steps to make sure that the defense industry benefits not only our defense capabilities, but also our economy."

"We aim to create better conditions in order to boost the turnover of the defense industry and support cooperation between Estonian and Ukrainian firms, including in the reconstruction of Ukraine," the prime minister continued, via a press release.

"The state plans to accelerate the development of the defense industrial park, to provide suitable conditions for product development. We also aim to increase the volume of support for the defense industry, and to establish a special commission to address developments in the field," the prime minister added.

The meeting agreed on the next steps, including specific tasks and formats for moving forward with the collaboration.

According to Taavi Veskimägi, board chair at the Estonian Defence and Aerospace Industry Association, the new government's coalition agreement sends out a long-awaited signal that Estonia's defense capability cannot be discussed without involving the local defense industry.

Veskimägi said: "This is a strong start, but to advance Estonia's defense industry, it is important to elevate this principle to the National Defense Act, linking local industry with the development of national defense capabilities and involving us in the defense needs planning process."

Veskimägi said that Estonia's defense industry has grown over the past 15 years to a level where ten its firms produce various solutions which help Ukraine resist Russian aggression on a daily basis.

Taavi Veskimägi

He said: "This demonstrates that we can develop world-class technologies and tools for our own country and our defense forces, create high-value-added new jobs, significantly increase export turnover, and ultimately stimulate Estonia's economy."

He added that defense industry companies require certainty and long-term state partnership in order to promote this further.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the entire defense industry policy is being updated.

Via state support, a defense industrial park is planned for Ämari, home of a NATO air base and where ammunition production could start as early as next year.

This spring, the government approved the creation of a defense industry fund to a total volume of €50 million.

The fund will invest directly and via private funds in companies developing defense or dual-use technologies.

Thanks to the fund's support, Estonian defense industry companies will get the opportunity to develop and bring innovative products to market. The fund is perpetual, while returning funds will be reinvested.

Founded in 2009, the Estonian Defence and Aerospace Industry Association represents Estonia's leading defense and security industry companies.

The association includes 142 firms as of today.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Government Office

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Statistics: July consumer price index in Estonia up 3.4 percent on year

10:33

Economy minister: New government to continue state company privatization

09:49

Prime minister: Boosting the Estonian defense industry a government priority

09:06

Party ratings: SDE support at record high

08:43

Estonia to upgrade roads, bridges to bear weight of allied armor

08:32

Tallinn leadership: Proposed hospital funding not only up to finance minister

08:22

Top Estonian ballet dancer: How long your career lasts is highly individual

08:01

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

07:50

Shaunae Miller-Uibo unable to defend women's 400 meters olympic gold

07:40

Swimmer Susannah Kaul brings Estonia's paralympic team to five members

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.08

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning Updated

06.08

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

06.08

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

06.08

Medical issue with passenger prompts airBaltic flight to return to Tallinn

06.08

Bank of Estonia: Retailers must prepare for cash payment rounding off rules

06.08

Estonia's Ministry of Finance plans to collect corporate tax in advance

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo