Estonia to upgrade roads, bridges to bear weight of allied armor

News
British Army Royal Tank Regiment (RTR) Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks arriving at Paldiski.
British Army Royal Tank Regiment (RTR) Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks arriving at Paldiski. Source: EDF
News

Under NATO's new defense plans, larger allied units likely to be deployed to Estonia in its defense and conducting training while here mean the country's road system must be upgraded, to make it capable of supporting substantial military convoys – including of armor.

Lt Col. Erki Soo, support command chief, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "When it comes to transporting military equipment, this is primarily about tonnage; ensuring that bridges' load capacities lie within permissible limits."

The Kanama viaduct near Saue, and the Päädeva-Konuvere (Rapla County) stretch of Pärnu highway are being upgraded, partly to withstand such weights.

For instance, whereas a family car weights a couple of tonnes maximum, and a truck, at least on Estonia's roads, anything from a few tonnes to around 20 or so, a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank weighs around 65 tonnes.

Priit Sauk, Director General of the civilian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), said: "While the average weight of a special transport used to be around 40 tonnes or slightly more, today we are talking about loads exceeding 80 tonnes which could be crossing viaducts like these."

This is roughly the weight of a truck carrying a tank on a trailer.

Priit Sauk Source: ERR

Bridges built during the Soviet era were designed to carry the armor of the era, but modern tanks are heavier, while the same bridges have deteriorated and weakened over time as well.

The total cost of construction for the Kanama and the Päädeva-Konuvere projects is around €100 million, around half of which is being provided via EU support.

Road engineer Ain Kendra painted a bleaker picture of the current situation, saying: "If we look at the state's budget strategy, which has left road construction virtually on a starvation diet, there's nothing fun to be said. There are a number of bridges where even a regular 44-ton load can't traverse today, let alone a tank."

Bridge heights mostly ok

Another concern relates to bridge heights, though in general these are thought to be of a sufficient height to accommodate state-of-the-art armor and other military vehicles.

Kendra said that he had: "Just checked the height of the American Abrams tank, which is 2.89 meters. If it gets transported on a low trailer, it would likely fit within a four-meter height clearance. And a four-meter clearance fits everything, as it's also standard for regular trucks."

Military equipment is often transported over longer distances by rail.

However, Estonia's current railtrack has a different gauge from those in Western Europe. Trains must be changed before reaching the Baltic states, which takes time – this was notably achieved by arriving French forces early on in the Covid pandemic, for instance.

French Leclerc main battle tank deployed to Estonia (photo taken 2021). Source: ERR

In any case, roads are increasingly being chosen over rail as a means of transport, at least in Estonia as things stand.

Lt Col. Soo told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Considering our rail infrastructure and the junctions it passes through, it plays more of a supportive role. The Rail Baltica project will certainly improve on this aspect."

The Estonian Defense Forces have mapped the country's infrastructure, Soo noted, adding there are generally no significant obstacles to the movement of convoys.

Once allies have arrived and deployed from other parts of Europe, the situation is favorable, he said. "The construction of new roads brings us additional flexibility. We have more resources to use and different routes to bring in allies. We can bring them in on various roads."

The EDF currently has no heavy tanks of its own, meaning that gap is plugged by those of allies such as France and the U.K., in keeping with NATO's interoperability perspective.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Joakim Klementi.

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Statistics: July consumer price index in Estonia up 3.4 percent on year

10:33

Economy minister: New government to continue state company privatization

09:49

Prime minister: Boosting the Estonian defense industry a government priority

09:06

Party ratings: SDE support at record high

08:43

Estonia to upgrade roads, bridges to bear weight of allied armor

08:32

Tallinn leadership: Proposed hospital funding not only up to finance minister

08:22

Top Estonian ballet dancer: How long your career lasts is highly individual

08:01

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

07:50

Shaunae Miller-Uibo unable to defend women's 400 meters olympic gold

07:40

Swimmer Susannah Kaul brings Estonia's paralympic team to five members

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.08

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning Updated

06.08

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

06.08

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

06.08

Medical issue with passenger prompts airBaltic flight to return to Tallinn

06.08

Bank of Estonia: Retailers must prepare for cash payment rounding off rules

06.08

Estonia's Ministry of Finance plans to collect corporate tax in advance

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo