Transport Administration latest noise barrier project to cost over €2.4 million

The installation of sound barriers alongside major highways in Estonia aims to improve the living environment for just over 80 people, at a cost of nearly €2.5 million.

The planned noise barriers are meant to improve the quality of life for a total of 82 residents, 64 of which would be directly affected by the construction of the barriers.

Under the terms of the action plan, this would reduce the number of people living in noise zones fourfold, and would avoid, prevent, or mitigate the harmful effects and disturbances caused by noise pollution.

The action plan, submitted at the beginning of August by the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) to the Ministry of Climate, stated: "The strategic noise map for ambient air and the associated noise reduction action plan must be prepared for those sections of road where traffic volume exceeds three million vehicles per year, or 8,220 vehicles per day."

As thing stand, 19 noise barriers with a total length of approximately 1,615 meters are proposed, at a cost of €1,500 per linear meter, including design, construction, and supervision costs.

The total project cost is estimated at around €2.4 million.

The road sections include the Tallinn-Narva higway, the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa road, the Jõhvi-Tartu-Valga road, and the Tallinn-Rannamõisa-Kloogaranna road.

"It is important that noise disturbances are reduced for as many residents as possible, plus that noise levels do not rise in quiet areas," the Transport Administration went on in explaining the plan's rationale.

Head of the administration's environmental management unit Villu Lükk said that the number of residents living in higher noise zones along roads is relatively small, so the health impacts caused by road traffic noise will correspondingly be minimal.

The action plan was drafted according to a directive from the European Parliament.

Since 2018, all EU member states have used a common noise assessment methodology in place and must implement noise reduction measures when necessary.

The relevant domestic legislation, the Atmospheric Air Protection Act, also mandates this.

The new action plan is based on the strategic noise map for ambient air, which was completed in 2022.

The project is scheduled to start in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2029, while 14 noise barriers have already been completed.

The action plan is the fourth of its kind aimed at reducing road traffic noise in Estonia. Previous action plans were prepared by the Transport Administration in the years 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Round Approximately €0.5-0.6 million per year has been spent on implementing the previous action plans, thought, the transport administration says, the exact figure is hard to pin down.

Estonia's major roads (defined as those with a traffic frequency of more than three million vehicles per year - in blue.) Source: Transport Administration

For instance the 2018 noise reduction action plan covered construction of 26 noise barriers by this year, to improve the living environment for 146 people.

Of the planned noise barriers, as noted 14 have been completed, and four are under construction.

Six single-family homes and two apartment buildings have even declined the installation of noise barriers in their vicinity.

The property owner in question "could not specify the exact reasons for rejecting the noise barrier, but he suggested that people likely fear it would excessively obstruct their view," Villu Lükk said of this.

