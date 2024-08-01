Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

From September 1, only liquids in packages of up to 100 ml can be taken onto flights in hand luggage, under a new temporary European Commission regulation.

The Transport Administration said the restriction is being reintroduced to improve the configuration of the new scanning equipment, which is already in use at several airports across Europe, including Tallinn airport.

"In order to continue to ensure the safety of air passengers, it is necessary to go back to the restriction of smaller liquid containers at all European airports, where liquid restrictions have already been relaxed in the meantime," said Üllar Salumäe, director of the aviation service of the Transport Administration. "The decision does not stem from an increased threat to aviation, but is a necessary preventive measure until a solution to the technical problem is found."

The new regulation does not bring any other changes to passengers.

Liquids do not need to be removed from bags at Tallinn Airport when traveling.

A 100ml plastic bottle. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

A passenger may have any number of containers of liquids up to 100 ml in hand luggage and they may be located in separate luggage.

Tarvi Pihlakas, the head of Tallinn Airport's aviation security department, said the new rule may temporarily mean longer queues at the security check.

The regulation will apply to all airports in European Union member states, including Tallinn Airport, where new EDS CB C3 devices are used for security control.

The new restriction will remain in place indefinitely until the new security screening equipment can detect liquid explosives even more accurately and until there is an internationally agreed agreement on removing the restriction on liquids.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!