Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

Starting September 1, a requirement will come into effect at Tallinn Airport mandating that liquids must once again be removed from carry-on luggage during security checks. Additionally, the restriction that only liquids in containers of up to 100 milliliters (ml) can be brought on board in carry-on luggage will remain in force.

As recently as in March, Tallinn Airport's security control had announced that with the introduction of new screening machines, passengers would no longer need to remove liquids or large electronic devices from their carry-on luggage. Additionally, restrictions on the amount of liquids that could be carried in hand luggage were eased. Previously, all liquids had to be packed in containers of up to 100 milliliters each, with a total of up to one liter, which had to be placed in a resealable plastic bag. Under the new rules, passengers were allowed to carry liquids in containers of up to two liters in their hand luggage.

However, on July 29, the European Commission adopted a regulation that, starting September 1, will limit passengers to carrying liquids in containers of only up to 100 milliliters in their carry-on luggage.

"The regulation adopted by the European Commission does not dictate whether liquids must be removed from luggage or not. However, many European airports, including Tallinn Airport, have opted for this procedure as it simplifies the screening of liquids," explained Eneli Rohtla, spokesperson for Tallinn Airport.

"If liquids remain in the carry-on luggage, in many cases, security personnel must check the liquids separately to ensure safety. To avoid double processing time, it's easier if the passenger removes the liquids themselves. However, electronic devices do not need to be taken out of the bag," Rohtla noted.

A passenger may have any number of containers of liquids up to 100 ml in hand luggage and they may be located in separate luggage.

With the new rules coming into effect, longer queues at security checks may temporarily occur. According to Tarvi Pihlakas, head of aviation security at Tallinn Airport, the security control team is prepared for the changes: "The team has been trained for the new process, but passenger preparedness and cooperation significantly impact the overall security screening process. The new requirements may extend waiting times at security, so we always recommend arriving at the airport two hours before the flight to complete all necessary procedures."

The regulation will apply indefinitely to all airports in EU member states where the new EDS CB C3 security devices are used. Passengers should be aware that in many airports, liquids still need to be packed in a one-liter resealable plastic bag.

When asked why the new screening equipment was purchased if it didn't bring significant changes for passengers, the airport spokesperson replied: "The goal of acquiring the new security equipment was broader, not just to eliminate liquid restrictions. Considering the growth in passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport, we would have needed to make this investment regardless, as the previous generation of equipment does not have the capacity to ensure the required throughput. The new and modern equipment is, nevertheless, effective and essential for operations."

Eneli Rohtla also pointed out that the European Commission has indicated that the restriction is temporary.

