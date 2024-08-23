Tallinn Airport hopes to expand cooperation with airBaltic

Martin Gauss, CEO of Latvian airline airBaltic, met with the management of Tallinn Airport on Thursday to discuss expanding cooperation in the coming years.

According to Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, airBaltic is currently the most important player in Estonia's aviation sector. The Latvian airline operates flights to 25 destinations from Tallinn during the summer season, carrying over 850,000 passengers.

AirBaltic's market share in Tallinn is currently 27 percent, but Pärgmäe believes this could grow even further.

"If airBaltic has four aircraft based in Tallinn now, that number could increase to five next year and potentially grow to eight in the future. We believe in the airline's future, and from our perspective, there could be more destinations and higher frequencies," Pärgmäe said.

"Today, the primary markets where we see growth potential are in Western Europe and markets where we already operate. AirBaltic could also have a role in expanding in Spain, where there's potential for more capacity, as well as in Germany and France, where we aim for growth. Large European markets are our focus," he added.

Last week, the airline announced a loss of nearly €90 million in the first half of the year.

"In aviation, financial results are very specific and can vary by season. If we look at airBaltic's load factors in the summer, it's likely that their second half of the year will be stronger than the first. I believe their results in the second half of this year will be much better than in the first half," Pärgmäe commented.

--

