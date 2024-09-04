airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

Latvian airline airBaltic has announced that it will increase its connections from Tallinn by opening five new direct routes. Starting next summer, airBaltic will fly from Tallinn to Barcelona (Spain), Hamburg (Germany), Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Reykjavik (Iceland) and Tirana (Albania).

"The new destinations will offer passengers great opportunities for leisure and business travel, as well as convenient onward connections when needed," the company said in a press release.

airBaltic also to launch four new routes from Latvian capital Riga and seven from Lithuanian capital Vilnius, meaning there will be a total of 16 new direct flight connections to the Baltics.

--

