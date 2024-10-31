X!

Tallinn Airport brings in private firm for ground handling services

News
Security area at Tallinn Airport.
Security area at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The number of passengers passing through Tallinn Airport has grown so significantly that ground handling services will soon be opened to the free market. In addition to AS Tallinn Airport's own subsidiary, employees from a new company will also begin assisting passengers and handling baggage.

The number of passengers passing through Tallinn Airport had already reached three million prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Under European Union regulations, this milestone means that ground services can no longer be exclusively provided by the airport itself; instead, the market must be opened to competition.

As a result, the government organized a tender, awarding the contract to the winner, who will now also be responsible for checking in passengers, handling their baggage and loading it onto planes. The 75-year-old company Aviapartner, which operates in seven European countries across 53 airports, won the contract.

"A contract has already been signed with them, and we are likely to see Aviapartner employees operating on Tallinn Airport's premises as early as next year," said Riivo Tuvike, CEO of Tallinn Airport. "Currently, when a passenger comes to check in their baggage, they are assisted by a staff member from Tallinn Airport GH at the counter. In the future, however, that person might be from Aviapartner. Similarly, during boarding, it could be an employee from the new company handling the process, as well as unloading baggage from the plane."

Ground service operations are based on contracts with airlines, meaning that Tallinn Airport will now need to put in significant effort to renew existing agreements. The exact financial impact is currently difficult to predict.

"This 'pie,' which is currently 100 percent handled by our subsidiary, will undoubtedly shrink. There will also be pressure on margins. We expect the impact to be significant, but it's hard to give a precise figure," Tuvike noted.

"We estimate it may cost around one million euros per year. Some contracts will expire in 2025. It's crucial for us to ensure that all airlines flying to Tallinn sign a cooperation agreement with our subsidiary."

Meanwhile, Tallinn Airport is preparing to expand its terminal. The cost of this reconstruction is estimated to be around €55 million, with no state funding expected.

According to Tuvike, the primary bottleneck at the terminal is baggage handling.

"The area where baggage is placed on the conveyor belt is quite cramped. This is one of the core areas we need to upgrade. Additionally, we're considering expanding retail space on the first and second floors and enlarging the border control area," he explained. The company is currently in the design phase, expected to be completed by early next spring, with the hope of launching the construction tender soon after. "We may be able to start some initial work by the end of next year. The entire program will likely extend until 2028-29, with major construction work taking place in 2026-27," Tuvike added.

Tallinn Airport aims to increase its annual passenger volume to five million by 2030.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:11

Minister: Around fifteen firms interested in defense industrial park participation

15:53

Former Estonian National Museum building put up for auction in Tartu

15:17

Minister to seek missing millions in public transport funding bit by bit

14:48

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

14:10

Gallery: Cafes, restaurants across Estonia protest tax rises Updated

14:06

Tallinn's Tondi crossing will open to traffic on Friday

13:38

Gallery: Pumpkins light up homes across Estonia on Halloween

13:08

Tallinn Airport brings in private firm for ground handling services

13:05

Explainer: Orthodox church in hot water in Estonia over patriarch's remarks

12:49

Kuremäe Convent rules out steps to leave Moscow Patriarchate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.10

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

07:51

Russia's Ivangorod intensifies propaganda activities against Narva

30.10

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations Updated

30.10

City of Tallinn: Proving alcohol sales during restricted hours near impossible

30.10

Gallery: Preparatory work for Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal building underway

29.10

Estonia has some of Europe's most expensive public electric car charging services

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo