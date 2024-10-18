X!

Tallinn Airport aiming for record passenger numbers this year

Tallinn Airport taxi rank and arrivals/departures.
Tallinn Airport taxi rank and arrivals/departures. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport are back to pre-coronavirus levels, the airport says.

Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport to give it its full name also told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that it hopes to break previous passenger number records by the end of this year.

While the pandemic was accompanied by a surge in domestic tourism – Estonians going on vacation inside Estonia itself – now, international travel is on the rise again.

This is partly because, although it may seem counter-intuitive, domestic tourism can often work out costlier, with the high prices for accommodation and food charged in Estonia.

In 2019, Tallinn Airport set a record with over 3.2 million passengers. While the pandemic caused a sharp decline, the situation has significantly improved. With several months remaining, passenger numbers are now around 3 million.

Tallinn Airport spokesperson Aet Härmaorg, said: "We're in a very good place. People love to travel, and our figures are looking great. The pre-Covid level is fully in hand. We will, we hope, reach 3.5 million passengers by the end of 2024. So, if you haven't traveled yet, help us get to that number."

Despite two major carriers scaling back their operations from Tallinn, and competition from Riga and Vantaa airports, flights from the Estonian capital still connect to some of the major hubs.

Direct flights to the U.K. and Turkey are popular, even more so next week with the fall half-term school break coming.

Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Rainer Rebane of travel agency Estravel noted that while domestic travel is still common, it's not always the most economical choice for price-conscious Estonians.

"People look at the costs, especially for families. Water park tickets here are available, but it often works out cheaper abroad where bed and board is often included. For a family - of two adults and two children - the budget keeps on growing.

One family man, Janek, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that it was indeed the case that foreign travel can sometimes be more affordable, especially after good planning, and as well as taking you to more interesting and often warmer places.

"You need to buy tickets in advance and plan well. But it is warmer and more beautiful there," he said.

With the school break arriving, Tallinn Airport recommends travelers allow extra time when arriving ahead of a flight, as wait lines are likely to be longer than usual.

The airport reported it served 232,951 passengers in March of this year, which was a 35 percent rise on year, plus the highest passenger figure for any month of March since the airport opened.

Tallinn Airport was extensively refurbished, extended and modernized several years ago. Famously, then-President of Estonia Lennart Meri (1929-2006), had addressed the issue of the late Soviet-era airport's dilapidated facilities by speaking to foreign journalists inside the men's restroom. The earlier Stalinist-era terminal is still standing.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Maria-Ann Rohemäe.

