€14.4 million investment to boost energy efficiency at Estonia's airports

Tallinn Airport apron.
Tallinn Airport apron. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) has signed a €14.4 million agreement to improve energy efficiency at Tallinn Airport and regional airports organizationally a part of Tallinn Airport, using CO2 funds.

The investment will upgrade heating systems, optimize electrical grids, and implement other measures to reduce energy consumption.

"Energy-saving and alternative fuel solutions will reduce the environmental impact of airport infrastructure and ensure Estonia's airports contribute to climate change mitigation," the minister said.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Out of the total, €9.3 million will go on an upgrade to Tallinn Airport's energy systems, while €5.1 million will fund upgrades at airfields in Tartu, Kärdla (Hiiumaa), Kuressaare (Saaremaa), and the small island of Ruhnu, population less than 150.

Improvements include solar batteries at Tartu, LED lighting and better insulation at other airfields, and new navigation lights at Kuressaare.

The work is to be funded by emissions trading revenues, with payments to be made to AS Tallinna Lennujaam from this year to 2027.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

