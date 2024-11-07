X!

Fate of Estonian state-owned airline Nordica still hanging in the balance

Jet in Nordica livery taking off from Tallinn Airport (TLL).
Jet in Nordica livery taking off from Tallinn Airport (TLL). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian government has deferred a pivotal decision on the future of the state-owned aviation firm Nordica.

The airline is facing a crisis point, reportedly racing to secure aircraft contracts amid ongoing privatization discussions.

Economic Affairs Minister Vladimir Svet (Center) has expressed the aim of clarifying Nordica's fate by mid-November, with potential outcomes ranging from a sale to full closure.

The Ministry of Climate had previously warned that without new clients or successful privatization following the termination of its agreement with Scandinavian carrier SAS, Nordica would likely face bankruptcy.

Initially, the government was set to make a decision during Thursday's cabinet session on Nordica and Transport Asset Management (Transpordi Varahaldus), which operates its aircraft.

However, this decision has been postponed by a week to allow the company time to find viable uses for its fleet.

Minister Svet noted that it should become evident within a week or up to ten days whether Nordica will be privatized or closed, underscoring that the process remains fraught with challenges beyond the government's control. "We are working towards making this happen next week, but perhaps ultimately we will need 10 days. But I think we will have clarity in November in any case," he remarked.

Vladimir Svet. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office

Svet said he intends to revisit the potential privatization of both Nordica and Transport Asset Management at the next cabinet meeting, acknowledging the ongoing uncertainties.

Nordica's partnership with SAS ended in October after it was deemed unprofitable, leaving the carrier with few options for its fleet.

The government later reached an agreement in principle for a potential sale to aviation entrepreneur Lars Thuesen, contingent on at least 60 percent of Nordica's aircraft being under contract, a condition not yet met.

Minister Svet emphasized ongoing efforts to secure new contracts, with privatization seen as the preferred, albeit uncertain, solution.

Established in 2015 following the dissolution of Estonian Air, the Nordic Aviation Group transitioned from independent operations to a wet-leasing model in 2019. As of mid-October, it employed 579 people.

Transport Asset Management manages the leasing of aircraft and spare parts, including seven Bombardier planes.

--

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Andrew Whyte

