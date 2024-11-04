X!

City of Pärnu debates €600,000 airport subsidy amid ongoing losses

News
Pärnu Airport signage.
Pärnu Airport signage. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

Since the City of Pärnu by agreement covers the local airport's annual losses, there have been calls to reroute funds from maintaining the struggling airport to attracting new flights, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

With only around a thousand passengers this year and state support set to fall in 2025, the city has questioned if it can continue footing the €600,000 bill.

Pärnu Airport, part of the Tallinn Airport group, currently flies to the small island of Ruhnu.

This summer, no international routes flew from or to the airport, a state of affairs likely to continue next year too.

Aircraft maintenance firm Magnetic MRO also operates at the airport, which has also taken on a military utility in the changed security situation.

The state has put up over €18 million toward airport reconstruction, plus grants of more than half a million euros per year as targeted funding.

Despite this, the airport largely relies on subsidies from the City of Pärnu.

Under an agreement valid until 2031, local government covers the airport's annual losses up to €600,000, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

For 2024, "Pärnu's contribution has been agreed at over €300,000," Tallinn Airport board member Anneli Turkin told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"There is also an agreement in place that if the airport performs better, the city's funding towards Pärnu Airport would fall," she added.

At present, there are no signs of improvement, however.

While commercial revenues at the airport have grown, they remain marginal compared with the subsidies, plus the state funding for regional airports is set to fall next year.

Stakeholders say that developing the airport should represent a joint effort between the public and private sectors, while the exact form of this cooperation will depend on further agreements.

Turkin explained that while the management team focuses on operating Pärnu Airport efficiently, the responsibility for air traffic development and tourism promotion falls to the municipality and local businesses. Although the business plan projected 20,000 annual passengers, the airport has only seen about a thousand visitors this year.

Pärnu Deputy Mayor Meelis Kukk stressed to "Aktuaalne kaamera" the need to boost the airport's operating revenue by expanding aviation-related activities, such as  Resource Management Office (RMO) services. He noted that the city must actively work to improve the airport's viability, to avoid potentially wasting up to €600,000.

Pärnu's financial support is focused on maintaining the airport, but summer tourist flights rely on local business funding, which proved lacking last year.

Andrus Aljas, who heads up the town's spa hotels, expressed doubt about future flights, however, due to tax hikes.

He also highlighted what he said was a lack of serious development efforts in respect of Pärnu Airport, suggesting that redirecting maintenance funds to flight subsidies could help establish flight connections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Kristi Raidla.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:25

Estonian government wants to fast-track voting rights constitutional amendment

16:23

TSO Elering extends deadline for frequency reserve procurement

15:56

Peeter Tali: Two-headed Social Democrats stuck between the East and West

15:39

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

15:29

Estonian diplomat: Russia's efforts in Moldova have failed

14:58

Philippe Jourdan installed as bishop of new Catholic Diocese of Tallinn

14:27

Official list of invasive species in Estonia may be broadened

13:37

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

13:16

Photos: Reconstruction work starts on Tallinn Ring Road's Kanama overpass

13:06

Lavly Perling: Consider all avenues on Russian citizens' voting rights question

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:03

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

09:28

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

01.11

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

08:06

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

03.11

Margus Tsahkna: Concessions will only grow the aggressor's appetite

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo