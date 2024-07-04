June busiest month in history for Tallinn Airport

In June, nearly 329,000 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, averaging almost 11,000 passengers per day, making it the busiest month on record.

Compared to a year ago, the number of passengers at Tallinn Airport increased by 21 percent and compared to the same period in 2019, there were 3.5 percent more passengers. The main reason for the growth was the additional flight options, with airlines introducing 23 percent more seats through new routes and additional flights.

In June, the most popular destination from Tallinn was Stockholm, followed by Helsinki, Riga, Frankfurt and Antalya. There were regular flights to 38 destinations, in addition to package tours to various holiday regions in Turkey, Greece, Montenegro, Egypt, Bulgaria and Albania. Among airlines, airBaltic had the largest market share with 25 percent of passengers, Ryanair had 17.6 percent and Lufthansa had 10.6 percent.

Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the management board of AS Tallinn Airport, stated, "Summer is traditionally the holiday season and, consequently, the peak time for flying. This summer, all airlines offering regular flights have increased their volumes from Tallinn. The increased competition in the market has led to lower ticket prices, which in turn has supported demand."

"During the peak travel season, it's important to note that to ensure a smooth passage through the airport and avoid missing your flight, we recommend arriving at the airport two hours before departure. This will give you enough time to complete all necessary procedures and start your holiday stress-free," Pärgmäe emphasized.

In June, regional airports handled 8,383 passengers: 3,720 at Kuressaare Airport, 2,978 at Tartu Airport (including 2,792 on the Tartu-Helsinki route), 1,651 at Kärdla Airport and 34 at Pärnu Airport.

--

