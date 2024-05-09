Kuressaare Airport traffic control now organized remotely from Tallinn

Kuressaare Airport's ATC is now based at Tallinn Airport.
From Wednesday, the air traffic control of flights landing at and taking off from Kuressaare Airport on Saaremaa is being conducted remotely at Tallinn Airport, rather than at the regional airport itself.

Plans are in place to also migrate air traffic control at the regional Pärnu and Kärdla airports to a remotely operated system.

The new system in Kuressaare involves an operator working at a large monitor displaying real-time images from cameras installed on-site, bringing an image nearly identical to what can be seen at the Kuressaare Airport control tower.

This tower is in fact set to be dismantled, a spokesperson told ERR.

Talking about the new approach, Mihkel Haug, head of the Air Navigation Services (Lennuliiklusteenindus) air traffic control department, said: "The development of technology is what we are keeping up with. The aviation sector is moving in a direction that not only saves costs but also enables new digital solutions."

Air crews other than those who regularly fly the route may not notice any differences when landing or taking off from Kuressaare, and might not even realize they are communicating with the airport via Tallinn, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Kuressaare Airport handles over 1,500 flights annually.

The on-site cameras were installed several years ago.

"This system is specifically tailored to our local needs. We set the requirements, tested it, and validated it ourselves," Piret Grau, technical project manager, said.

"Improvements can always be made, requirements change, but for now, it is ready. And safe," she added.

The resolution of the cameras almost immediately proved their worth on Wednesday morning after controllers in Tallinn spotted a rabbit on the runway which ground crew in Kuressaare were immediately notified of and went to investigate.

Issues of heavy snow fall have been addressed, Mihkel Haug said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Margus Muld.

