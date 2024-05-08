Tallinn Airport served almost 300,000 passengers this April

Last month, Tallinn Airport served more passengers than in any previous April – 298,000. Passenger numbers were up 28 percent compared to April 2023, mainly due to the additional flight options available.

According to a Tallinn Airport press release, compared to the same month last year, airlines introduced 33 percent more seats to the market as a result of new routes and additional flights. The spring school holidays also made a significant contribution to the increased demand.

This April, French low-cost airline Transavia France began operating flights to Tallinn, while additional seating capacity was also offered by almost all airlines.

When compared to last year, the destinations to which the most new flights were added from Tallinn, were Stockholm, Helsinki, Berlin, Antalya, Oslo, Istanbul and London. In April, regular flights from Tallinn were available to 35 destinations, with Ryanair, airBaltic and SAS the airlines serving the most passengers.

For the forthcoming summer season, flights to Rhodes (airBaltic), Billund and Rome (Ryanair) have all been reopened, while new routes to Prague (Eurowings) and Paris Orly (Transavia France) have also been launched. The airlines that carried the most passengers this April were airBaltic with 22 percent and Ryanair with 20 percent of the overall total.

According to Tallinn Airport AS management board member Eero Pärgmäe, passenger numbers for the first four months of 2024 were satisfactory.

"While the busiest weeks for air traffic are usually in the peak summer season, the last week of April saw passenger numbers surpass the all-time weekly record," said Pärgmäe. "The school holidays helped us reach this record-breaking figure. We are very pleased that demand is still strong and we are very grateful to our hardworking employees, for whom the peak season started out much earlier and more intensely this year."

Starting this May, direct flights from Tallinn to Billund (Denmark), Burgas (Bulgaria), Malta, Dubrovnik and Split (Croatia), as well as Heraklion (Greece) will all be available.

From August, airBaltic will add direct flights to Palma de Mallorca, while flydubai will begin operating direct flights to Dubai in October. During this year's summer season Tallinn Airport will offer direct flights to more than 50 different destinations.

