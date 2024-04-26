Finnair plane aborts landing at Tartu airport due to GPS interference

Finnair plane at Tartu Airport
Finnair plane at Tartu Airport Source: Maanus Kullamaa/Tartu 2024
A Finnair plane traveling from Helsinki to Estonia on Thursday night could not land at Tartu Airport due to GPS interference.

The company's spokesperson said the flight (AY1045) was supposed to land in Tartu at 00:40 a.m.

"Our pilots are well aware of GPS disturbances, and the aircraft's systems detect GPS disturbances quickly. Our planes use multiple sources to calculate aircraft position, which allows hours of navigation accuracy to be maintained even when GPS is not working. Most airports have standard approach equipment that allows landing without GPS, but Tartu is one of the few airports where approach procedures require a GPS signal, which is why the landing was unsuccessful," Finnair's spokesperson told ERR.

The spokesperson said Tallinn could not accept the plane, so it returned to Helsinki.

Flights on Friday are taking place as normal.

Lotte-Triin Narusk, communications manager of Estonian Air Navigation Services (Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS), told ERR that GPS interference has increased recently and impacts air traffic procedures.

"At Tartu airport, aircraft can land primarily using GPS-based procedures, with visual approach capabilities also available in good weather. Tallinn is a controlled airspace where EANS provides air traffic control services," Narusk said.

GPS jamming has been taking place since the end of 2022. Russia is thought to be behind it.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

