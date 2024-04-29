Finnair suspends flights to Tartu for 1 month to seek GPS jamming solution

The first Finnair flight at Tartu Airport in 2024.
The first Finnair flight at Tartu Airport in 2024. Source: Maanus Kullamaa / Tartu 2024
Finnish airline Finnair on Monday said it will suspend its daily flights to Tartu from April 29-May 31 to try and find a solution that does not require a GPS signal to land at the airport.

Last week, two Finnair flights had to divert back to Helsinki after GPS interference prevented them from landing at the airport in south Estonia. The approach methods currently used at Tartu Airport are based on a GPS signal.

Finnair said it will suspend its flights to Tartu for one month, during which time the aim is to build approach methods at Tartu Airport that enable a safe and smooth operation of flights without a GPS signal. 

Finnair is the only airline operating international flights to Tartu. The route reopened at the end of March for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said passengers with bookings will be notified.

"We apologize for the inconvenience the suspension causes to our customers. Flight safety is always our top priority, and as the approach to Tartu currently requires a GPS signal, we cannot fly there in the event of GPS interference," says Jari Paajanen, Finnair's Director of Operations. 

"The systems on Finnair's aircraft detect GPS interference, our pilots are well aware of the issue, and the aircraft have other navigation systems that can be used when the GPS system is unserviceable," Paajanen says. "Most airports use alternative approach methods, but some airports, such as Tartu, only use methods that require a GPS signal to support them. The GPS interference in Tartu forces us to suspend flights until alternative solutions have been established." 

GPS interference has increased since 2022, and Finnair pilots have reported interference, especially near Kaliningrad, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In the Baltic Sea Region, the interference has been blamed on Russia. Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has described this incident as a "hybrid attack" by Russia.

Typically, GPS interference does not affect flight routes or flight safety, as pilots are well aware of it and aircraft have alternative systems in place that are used when the GPS signal is interfered with. 

Editor: Helen Wright

