Minister: GPS jamming is a deliberate hybrid attack by Russia

Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said jamming the GPS signal in Estonian airspace is a deliberate hybrid attack by Russia. The issue will be raised with the EU and NATO, he said.

"This is a hybrid attack. If we look at the very different spheres of life in which Russia interferes in our lives on our territory. Whether it is deliberate attacks through the special services on our public assets, on our monuments, whether it is cyberattacks, or whether it is completely deliberate action in terms of jamming the GPS signal. Russia knows very well that the interference they are causing is very dangerous for our air traffic and, specifically, is also in breach of international conventions to which Russia is a party. So, this is a deliberate action that is disrupting our lives, putting people's lives at risk and can be seen as a hybrid attack," Tsahkna told ERR on Monday afternoon.

"We have to call things by the words they are. And it is a fact that Russia is influencing GPS devices in our airspace, not just Estonia, in our region. And it is international news when international airlines announce that they cannot land in one place or another because of Russian interference," he added.

Eesti 200 leader and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Rather, we have to show that we are dealing with it, we are aware of the situation, and the responsibility for it does not fall, in any way, on us, but on aggressive Russia. It would be worse if, on behalf of tourists, we were to conceal the fact that our air traffic is being disrupted by Russia. This is a responsibility that I, as foreign minister, certainly do not want to take on," Tsahkna said.

The minister said he intends to raise this issue at the European Union and NATO levels.

However, Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), a member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, disputes Tsahkna's argument. He said it is highly likely this is a Russian defense measure to protect its facilities, and especially military objects, from attack, which spreads beyond its borders. Kaljulaid, whose party is in coalition with Eesti 200, called for more evidence from the minister.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Ivar Värk, CEO of Estonian Air Navigation Services, has made similar comments in the past.

ERR also asked Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) if this is a direct hybrid attack against Estonia.

"This influence comes from Russia. And it has been for some time. It started more in the Scandinavian-Baltic Sea region. Leaving aside all the speculation about what's behind it. Whether it's Russia's wish to defend itself against possible Ukrainian drone attacks or something else. One thing is clear – Russia does not abide by international rules, in this case, the rules on civil aviation and radio waves, and their actions affect Estonian civil aviation. This is an example of Russia's disregard for these international rules, which are commonly agreed," he said.

On Monday afternoon, Finnair suspended flights between Helsinki and Tartu for one month to find a solution to the problem.

This article was updated to add comments from Hanno Pevkur.

