ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

The Internal Security Service (ISS) said it has identified the people who vandalized cars belonging to the interior minister and a journalist last year. A total of 10 people were detained as part of the criminal investigation. ISS believes they acted on behalf of the Russian special services.

The ISS said on Tuesday the purpose of the hybrid operation was to sow fear and create tension in Estonian society. Six of the detainees are in custody.

The evidence suggests the suspects performed various roles following instructions from the Russian special services. For example, they gathered information needed to make attacks and then carried them out.

They were also encouraged to commit crimes, such as smashing the car windows of vehicles belonging to Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) and a journalist and vandalizing memorials.

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev said this is a preliminary investigation and it will be verified via criminal proceedings. As proceedings are ongoing, it is not possible to release a lot of information.

"Proceedings have been initiated under the Penal Code, which deals with offenses against the security of the Republic of Estonia," Olev said. "We cannot overlook the gravity of the offense under investigation and the fact that, according to the suspects, they were prepared to take part in activities against the security of the Republic of Estonia without thinking about the consequences."

She said those arrested are citizens of Russia and Estonia. Additionally, some hold dual citizenship.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Prosecutor Triinu Olev. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR

Internal Security Service (ISS) Director General Margo Palloson said most of the individuals already have criminal records. Some are Russian residents who were recruited in Russia, while others were approached through social media.

"It is a broader trend today that both Russian and Chinese special services are approaching people through social media. It was also agreed there what the charges are for attacking different sites. The fee was not significant and certainly not worth the risk. It was a matter of specifically targeted orders to attack a specific object," he said.

The ISS has also managed to stop several attacks. Palloson said: "There was a plan to attack specific individuals' vehicles yet, which we foiled. This is a new method of influence. In our assessment, Russia did not achieve its objective."

The director general had one message for people who carry out activities against Estonia: "Sooner or later we will catch those who try to threaten Estonia's national security."

He said Russian special services have been trying to create tension in Estonia in many ways for years.

There is no wide support for these types of divisive activities in Estonian society, and Russia is not achieving its goals, Palloson said. Those who carry them out will gain little from it.

Margo Pallosson. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"The Russian service does not care about the fate of the perpetrators, they are used as a tool and the consequences are left to their own devices," he added.

The suspects were arrested in Estonia between December and February. The most recent arrests were carried out last week.

Läänemets told ERR that the threat assessment shows Russia has been carrying out activities to create fear and raise tensions for several years.

"This is part of Russia's hybrid attacks, which are not dissimilar to the bomb threats emailed to schools and cyber attacks. We as a society should be aware that its main aim is to divide and weaken the unity of society. And if we know this, we can take the news and these actions more pragmatically," the minister said.

Director General of the Foreign Intelligence Service Kaupo Rosin told MPs on Tuesday in the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee that similar attacks may take place elsewhere.

"The public does not talk about what is happening in other countries. I would say with high confidence that such action has not only been against Estonia but has also been against other countries. Here we are no different," Rosin said.

Lauri Läänemets (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Läänemet's car was broken into in early December. At the time, advisor to the minister Vootele Päii told ERR the vehicle was Läänemet's personal car, also used by his partner, and most of its windows had been smashed. Other vehicles parked nearby were untouched.

The Police and Boarder Guard Board (PPA) and domestic security falls under the minister's authority.

A vehicle belonging to Andrei Šumakov, editor-in-chief of the news portal Delfi's Russian-language website, was also vandalized on the same day.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia said it will summon Russia's top diplomat in Estonia.

Earlier today, Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) said it detained a person suspected of desecrating a memorial site in Latvia on behalf of the Russian special services, as well as attempted provocations at memorial sites in the other Baltic states.

This article was updated to add comments from Lauri Läänemets and Kaupo Rosin. Then again to add comments from Margo Palloson and Triinu Olev and information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

