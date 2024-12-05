Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

A pro-Russian activist was sentenced to six years and six months in prison after being found guilty of organizing and vandalizing cars belonging to the minister of the interior and a journalist last December at the request of the Russian GRU.

On Thursday, State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas and Margo Palloson, director general of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), briefed the media on details of the cases that had not previously been released.

Speaking at a live-streamed press conference organized by the Prosecutor's Office, Olev-Aas said Harju County Court convicted 47-year-old Hantsom (more details at the end of the story – ed.) this spring. He was carrying out orders for the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU).

The ISS identified 11 people linked to the events.

Based on the charges, "at least nine" people were connected to the vandalizing of the vehicles, and seven of them were convicted by the court. Two of these people are in Russia and have been declared international fugitives from justice.

It was proven in court that Hantsom established a relationship with people acting in the interests and at the request of GRU, and planned and prepared the attacks against property in Estonia as of October 2023, Olev-Aas said.

Triinu Olev-Aas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

To organize the vandalizing of the cars, Hantsom contacted former police officer and Kremlin supporter Andrei Kolomainen. Kolomainen, 45, involved an individual who found the next person in the chain of organizing the attacks, and they, in turn, involved two additional people who found the perpetrator of the attack.

The court convicted Hantsom, Kolomainen and Roman Lantsov of intelligence activities against the Republic of Estonia and supporting these activities. Kolomainen was sentenced to four years in prison, of which he must immediately serve five months as shock imprisonment. Four people were convicted of criminal offenses against property by the court.

Olev-Aas said that the chain of people organizing and committing the attacks was long, and not all of the participants knew the actual purpose of the criminal offense.

"The persons who knew the purpose of the criminal offense and the identity of the individual who actually ordered it were charged with offenses against the state by the Prosecutor's Office. The other people involved in the attack received the registration numbers, makes and addresses of the cars and they were promised money in return for damaging the cars. They did not know who owned the cars based on evidence," she said.

Olev-Aas said €10,000 was promised for vandalizing the car, which was to be split between the participants. The payment was never received.

"The attack on the cars was carried out, but Allan Hantsom was already arrested the day before. Since the chain of people involved in the attack was very long, in the end even Hantsom did not know who the ultimate perpetrator was," said Palloson.

Triinu Olev-Aas and Margo Palloson and the Prosecutor's Office press conference on December 5, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Palloson said attacks were planned against property belonging to approximately 10 public figures in Estonia.

"These individuals have been vocal critics of Russia and its aggression in Ukraine. The GRU has collected data on four of the ten individuals," he said.

"There was a concrete plan to target two more public figures in Estonia, but this was thwarted thanks to Hantsom's arrest," the director general added.

Palloson said the purpose of the attacks was to create fear and panic in Estonian society.

"It was hoped that Estonia's security authorities would be unable to identify those behind the attacks, allowing Russia to portray the incidents as domestic protests. The aim was to intimidate public figures in Estonia who have spoken out, pressuring them into silence. More broadly, the intent was to create internal problems in Estonia to divert media attention. Additionally, the attacks sought to disrupt and hinder the provision of aid to Ukraine," he said.

Evidence collected in the criminal proceedings underway shows that Hantsom planned and prepared the attacks with Ilja Botšarov and Alik Hutšbarov, who acted under the direction, in the interests and at the request of GRU.

The Prosecutor's Office has declared Ilya Bocharov (Ilja Botšarov) and Alik Khuchbarov(Alik Hutšbarov), who acted under the leadership, interest and task of the GRU, as wanted. If you meet them or know about their activity, let us know! pic.twitter.com/a4eaXw0Uk8 — Kaitsepolitseiamet (@kaitsepolitsei) December 5, 2024

Hutšbarov was also convicted of a criminal offense against the Republic of Estonia in 2016. As Botšarov and Hutšbarov are in Russia, they have been declared international fugitives from justice.

Collected evidence shows that Hutšbarov also planned and prepared attacks on memorials in the Republic of Estonia and other property.

"If either of the suspects should travel to a country that shares the same values as Estonia, they have the right to detain these persons and extradite them to Estonia so that the suspects could be brought to justice," Olev-Aas said.

The persons who damaged the monuments at the Blue Hills memorial last year in May and the memorial plaque of Alfons Rebane in Mustla this year in January were also identified during the proceedings.

Paint was poured over the memorials at the Blue Hills, and in Viljandi, a black swastika was drawn on the memorials, then crossed out with red paint and doused in red paint.

The court convicted one person of non-violent activities directed against the Republic of Estonia and another of the debasement of the memory of a deceased person.

Margo Palloson. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Palloson said that the World War II Battle of the Blue Hills (Sinimäed) is a painful memory for the Russian Federation, which is why the memorials are among the state's objects of retaliation.

"The Russian Federation exploits people who have problems and later discards them. The perpetrators do not receive payment for the criminal offenses ordered, while the money is mostly pocketed by the corrupt middlemen. The ISS prevents and hinders non-military attacks on a daily basis to stop subsequent military threats from emerging. Criminals are apprehended and held liable," Palloson added.

The ISS director general added the agency has seen similar recruitment plans this year.

"These attacks are ongoing and are becoming increasingly complex. In the future, we cannot rule out the possibility of an attack against an individual. However, Estonia's ISS and law enforcement agencies are strong enough to handle such threats," he told the media.

The Prosecutor's Office called on people to notify the PPA or ISS of similar job offers or sabotage plans.

Triinu Olev-Aas and Margo Palloson and the Prosecutor's Office press conference on December 5, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Who are Hantsom and Kolomainen?

Allan Hantsom (47) is a key figure in organizing the "March for Peace" (Rahu marss") and the Immortal Regiment events, as well as a contributor to Russian propaganda outlets Sputnik and Baltnews. He is part of the Protestijad (Protesters) network, according to Propastop, a blog unraveling propaganda narratives run mainly by Estonian Defense League volunteers.

Hantsom was also involved with the Rodina portal, which promoted the ideology of the Estonian Indo-European Union, Rodina.

In 2016, Hantsom organized the "March for Peace" opposing NATO soldiers stationed in Estonia. "We demand that there be no foreign soldiers in Estonia, only our own, so that neighboring countries are not provoked," Hantsom said at the time.

Hantsom was a member of KOOS, a pro-Russian political party in Ida-Viru County.

In 2002, Hantsom and two accomplices, who were members of the Russian National Unity (Vene Rahvusliku Ühtsuse) organization, were convicted of inciting national, racial, religious or political hatred, violence or discrimination. During the investigation, it was established and documented that RNE activists distributed newsletters titled Kolovrat (Swastika in Russian), which contained material promoting ethnic and racial hatred.

Polloson said Hantsom planned to move to Russia following the attacks, as he had sold his property in Estonia.

Andrei Kolomainen (45) is a former police officer who was dismissed for using excessive force. Currently working as a construction entrepreneur, Kolomainen is also a member of the Estonian Indo-European Union, Rodina. The ISS said he is an active Kremlin supporter.

