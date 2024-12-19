Estonian court detains person suspected of violating international sanctions

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) suspects a 65-year-old woman named Tatjana of violating international sanctions. According to the allegations, the detained woman managed funds from the Foundation for the Support and Protection of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad, making approximately €50,000 available in Estonia. This amount was allegedly used to cover legal defense costs for a defendant currently on trial in a criminal case in Estonia.

The court, at the request of the Prosecutor's Office, ordered the suspect to be taken into custody on December 18.

"The Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad is one of the Kremlin's tools to divide Estonia. Even after the aggression in Ukraine and being placed on the sanctions list, efforts to covertly engage in activities threatening Estonia's security persist," explained Taavi Narits, deputy director general of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS).

According to Chief Prosecutor Taavi Pern, the European Union has imposed sanctions on various Russian organizations whose activities may pose a threat to European security.

"Violating sanctions is a crime. It supports Russia's aggression in Ukraine and endangers the security of the European Union. Collaborating with individuals or institutions acting in the interests of Russian intelligence services may constitute treason. Therefore, we will thoroughly investigate the suspect's activities during the ongoing proceedings to establish all relevant facts and assess whether further suspicions against other parties may arise," Pern stated.

The Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad (Russian: Фонд поддержки и защиты прав соотечественников, проживающих за рубежом; hereinafter referred to as "the Foundation") has been on the European Union sanctions list since June 2023, following a decision by the EU Council. The Foundation was added to the list because it is financed by the Russian Federation and was established to serve the foreign policy objectives of the Russian government. It plays a significant role in supporting the Kremlin's divisive policies.

Under the EU Council's decision, it is prohibited to provide funds or economic resources to individuals or entities under sanctions. This includes enabling the use of funds owned by a sanctioned individual.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the ISS under the direction of the Prosecutor's Office.

