Riigikogu to clarify if security agencies need more supervision

A Riigikogu special committee will discuss if there is a need to strengthen the supervision of the Internal Security Service (ISS) and Foreign Intelligence Agency.

Representatives of the chancellor of justice, ISS and the Prosecutor's Office will attend the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee's next sessions.

The move was triggered by suspicions ISS officers may have not told the truth in court in a case connected with Big Bank owner and party donor Parvel Pruunsild.

Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" discussed the issue with Riigikogu members.

Maris Lauri (Reform), committee chairman, said: "We now want to clarify whether the current system is functioning efficiently, whether it is being properly monitored, and whether it is being abused. We are certainly not focusing on individual cases, but rather looking at the overall processes—how they have been conducted, how much public attention, especially negative attention, has been drawn, what the reasons for that might be, and whether there have been violations or patterns that need improvement in the system."

Maris Lauri. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The MP is in no hurry to jump to conclusions.

"I will certainly not make any decisions until I am fully familiar with the issue. You cannot make decisions in advance about whether things are good or bad. However, the fact that the public is already discussing it is, in my opinion, a positive sign. These are institutions that, by nature, need to be somewhat closed and confidential in their operations," she said.

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) also approved of the public debate.

"This debate must always be held, and we should continuously assess whether there are opportunities for improvement, including regarding the Internal Security Service. As for the current case, I do not believe there is anything specific in it that would justify a greater need for oversight," the minister said.

Läänemets told AK that if there is a need to strengthen supervision, it should be done at the Riigikogu level.

SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The law bans ministers from inquiring into the details of ongoing investigations, and in Läänemets' view, this should remain the case going forward.

"And in parliament, it should be handled by the relevant committee, or another body if it is created for this purpose. We also want to avoid situations where a minister starts interfering in various investigative activities," he said.

Pruunsild's party colleague, Isamaa MP Aivar Kokk, who represents the opposition on the committee, said he does not see any problems. He thinks the parliament already has sufficient mechanisms in place for this purpose.

"Certainly the Riigikogu committee has a big role and we try to do this work better every day," Kokk said.

--

