Government to ban helping organize Russian propaganda events

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) presented a proposal to the government on Thursday to impose a sanction aimed at protecting Estonia from hostile influence activities by Russia and Belarus. The government agreed to implement the sanction.

The sanction prohibits organizing the participation of Estonian citizens or individuals holding Estonian residence permits or rights, aged under 21, in events that serve the interests of Russia or Belarus. These events include those held in these countries' territories or in areas of Ukraine illegally occupied or annexed by Russia. Such events promote or support the aggressive policies of Russia and Belarus, their armed forces, the war of aggression against Ukraine or the occupation or annexation of Ukrainian territories. Additionally, knowingly and directly assisting in participation in such events is also forbidden.

The sanctions also bar receiving any funds or benefits from organizations, entities or individuals that organize or support these prohibited activities.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) noted that Russia conducts influence operations through language, culture, education, sports, history, the Russian Orthodox Church and propaganda media. These efforts specifically target European youth. When young people participate in Kremlin-organized events in Russia, Belarus or occupied Ukrainian territories, they inadvertently lend international legitimacy and attention to these events while spreading messages that justify Russia's aggression and occupation.

"Russia seeks opportunities to justify its aggression and spread its narrative, often using culture, youth programs and sports to achieve this," Tsahkna said. "It is particularly disturbing when these influence efforts target children and young people, who may not realize that what seems like an exciting opportunity could actually pose a threat."

Tsahkna emphasized that the sanctions, intended as a deterrent, are not directed against young people or children but rather against the organizers and supporters of such events.

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) stated that it is morally unacceptable to exploit children and young people for influence operations. "Children's camps held in Russia and Belarus have a clear ideological agenda centered on instilling imperialist thinking in line with Russian objectives. While initially aimed at shaping young minds and drawing them into a propaganda sphere, these camps also create fertile ground for forming contact networks and recruitment activities that Russian intelligence services can later exploit," Läänemets said.

For instance, the contacts established at these camps could later enable the coerced recruitment of participants to commit crimes against the Estonian state and society, Läänemets warned.

"These risks are not always evident to parents, let alone children or young people themselves. Therefore, it is essential that the state takes every possible measure to shield its youth from such dangers. Anyone attempting to recruit our youth into such camps for financial gain must understand they face real prison sentences for such activities," the interior minister stressed.

Läänemets added that these risks extend to other formats organized by hostile foreign states, such as international competitions, festivals, concerts, Olympiads, seminars and educational programs.

"This is why the general recommendation remains to avoid travel to these countries and to refrain from participating in any events held in Russia or Belarus. One way or another, the organizational aspects of these events are always tied to state institutions," Läänemets said.

The sanctions primarily serve as a deterrent, but violators could face financial penalties or, in severe cases, up to five years of imprisonment.

