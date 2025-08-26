Estonian court hands dual citizen FSB collaborator 3-year prison sentence

A Estonian-Russian dual citizen who collaborated with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has been sentenced to three years in prison for intelligence activities and breaking sanctions.

Tartu District Court, in a plea bargain proceeding, found Estonian-Russian dual citizen Erna Moisejeva guilty of conducting and aiding intelligence activities against Estonia, as well as violating sanctions.

The court sentenced the 63-year-old to three years of actual imprisonment, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

According to the charges, in December 2023, Moisejeva knowingly established a connection with the Russian Federation's intelligence and security service, the FSB.

She then acted on its behalf and in its interests to commit acts against the security of the Republic of Estonia.

According to the prosecution, Moisejeva provided the FSB with information about individuals of interest to Russian security services, as well as about people living in Russia who work in Estonia.

Postimees newspaper said she collected information about the Estonian Defense Forces, police and border guards, and her colleagues at Värska sanatorium spa hotel.

Additionally, she twice attempted to transport a total of seven bottles of wine valued at over €300 from Estonia to Russia, which is prohibited under sanctions. On both occasions, Estonian customs officials blocked the sanctioned goods from reaching Russia.

Postimees reported that Moisejeva worked in Estonia and lived in Pechory in Russia's Pskov Oblast. She was involved with the FSB until May 7, 2025, when she was arrested.

At the hearing on Tuesday, she confirmed she had entered into a plea bargain. Moisejeva also expressed remorse for engaging in espionage against Estonia: "I deeply regret what I did."

Every piece of information matters

Triinu Olev-Aas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said it is often assumed that Russian intelligence services are only interested in state secrets, but in reality, every piece of information matters to them.

"Russia's intelligence services map public sentiment and attitudes in Estonian society to identify future recruits or carry out influence operations. That is why even seemingly minor information can be crucial, and why we respond firmly to any collaboration or relationship with Russian intelligence services," Olev-Aas said in a statement.

Taavi Narits, deputy director general of the Internal Security Service (KAPO/ ISS), said that Moisejeva is a dual citizen who crossed the Estonian-Russian border weekly.

ISS deputy director Taavi Narits. Source: ISS

"Estonian companies employing dual citizens residing in Russia must recognize the risks associated with such a workforce. Cheaper labor does not outweigh endangering national security or the safety of clients and other employees," Narits said in a statement.

He added that Moisejeva's former employer has already made necessary changes to mitigate future risks.

If Russian border guards have attempted to obtain information from you about Estonia or individuals connected to Estonia, please notify the Internal Security Service at info24@kapo.ee.

--

