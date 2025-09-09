Estonian firm calls German espionage charges over impounded ship 'laughable'

A spokesperson for the Estonian company which owns a cargo ship involved in alleged spying activities against Germany has called the charges "laughable" and "nonsense."

"This is simply laughable. I do not want to comment on it, as it is stupidity. I would not want to insult my German colleagues, but it seems to me that this is simply nonsense," Igor Ilves, board member of the Vista Shipping Agency, told ERR.

"We will not be releasing any information until there are any facts. I do not have any facts to comment on. I read about it the same way, but I have no facts. Nor are there any documents," he went on.

German police units on Sunday boarded the cargo ship Scanlark at a lock in the Kiel canal on Sunday, Der Spiegel reported, after suspicions of a drone flown from the vessel being used for espionage.

The media reported that the Scanlark, which sails under the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines flag, is operated by Tallinn company Vista Shipping Agency.

