Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said over a dozen Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace on Wednesday morning are a "stark reminder" Russia is a threat to all of Europe.

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen drone incursions were recorded in Poland's airspace during a Russian attack on Western Ukraine. Poland said it had downed up to four Russian drones in response, the BBC reported.

Poland also said later on Wednesday it had found the remains of seven drones.

This is the first time a NATO country has directly engaged Russian assets in its airspace since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022. Russian and Belarusian drones have previously breached Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian and Romanian airspace.

"Russia's overnight drone and missile attacks on Ukraine and repeated violations of Polish airspace are yet another stark reminder that Russia is not just a threat to Ukraine, but to all of Europe and NATO," Tsahkna said in a social media post on Wednesday morning.

He also called for more air defense capabilities.

"It is time to respond with resolve and decisively increase pressure on Moscow to put an end to its campaign of terror. Moreover, it's crystal clear we need to continue to strengthen air defense capabilities of both Ukraine and NATO's Eastern Flank," the minister went on.

President of Estonia Alar Karis wrote that the Russian drone strikes "underscore that Europe's security is under constant pressure from the aggressor."

"Russia clearly doesn't care about peace, innocent lives, and preventing the escalation of its war of aggression," the head of state went on.

Chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said that with its drone strikes Russia "is testing NATO with a step bordering on aggression. Shooting down the drones was the right decision by our Polish allies."

"We need consultations among allies to ensure that we act swiftly and with clarity," he added.

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk wrote described the overnight attacks on Ukraine as "endless terror by terrorist Russia."

"[The] Whole night [was] full of Russian killer drones and missiles against Ukrainian civilians. Allies, we have all [the] means to stop and defeat Russia. We need to use our power," she wrote.

Kallas: Indications suggest incident was intentional

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the airspace violation by Russian drones was likely not an accident.

"Last night in Poland, we saw the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began, and indications suggest it was intentional, not accidental," Kallas tweeted.

"Russia's war is escalating, not ending," Kallas added, noting "We must raise the cost on Moscow, strengthen support for Ukraine, and invest in Europe's defense."

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Poland," she went on.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed full solidarity with Poland and announced the EU is to launch an Eastern Flank Watch program, to improve the surveillance of those member states, such as Estonia, which share a border with Russia.

NATO planes scrambled

NATO and Polish jets were scrambled after the drone incursions early on Wednesday morning.

The Polish police said a damaged drone has been found in Czosnówka, a village in eastern Poland, about 40 kilometers from the border with Belarus. One of the drones which entered Polish airspace also struck a house, damaging it, though no injuries were reported.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited the scene on Wednesday morning and tweeted that an operation "related to multiple violations of Polish airspace" was underway."

By 9 a.m., the Polish Army had ended its military operation after it shot down drones that entered Polish airspace overnight.

Several airports were closed during the night, including Poland's biggest Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, but have started to reopen at the time of writing.

President Karol Nawrocki will chair a National Security briefing this morning.

Tusk said "a huge number" of Russian drones violated Poland's airspace and that he is in constant communication with NATO.

Tus,k later said the incident had brought things the " closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two," telling the Polish parliament: "I have no reason to claim we're on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed, and it's incomparably more dangerous than before."

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will provide Poland with all the data it needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Wednesday that eight Russian drones had been "aimed toward" Poland in the overnight barrage, at a time when Ukraine itself has been under major Russian drone attack. The drones were the Iranian-origin Shahed type, the Ukrainian leader added. Ukraine is prepared to provide neighboring Poland with the necessary data and aid, Zelenskyy went on.

Air Force spokesperson: Night passed off normally in Estonian airspace

In response to ERR's question whether Estonian airspace had been under threat of drone incursion overnight, an Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) spokesperson said the situation "was normal and nothing particularly unusual was detected."

Tusk on Wednesday morning formally requested NATO invoke Article 4 of its treaty, meaning consultation among member nations when any one of them believes their territorial integrity, political independence, or security has been threatened.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include comment from Alar Karis, Kaja Kallas, Voldymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Tusk, and from the Estonian air force.

