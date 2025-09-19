Estonia requests NATO Article 4 discussions following Russian airspace violations

Estonia's government will request discussions among NATO allies – known as Article 4 of the alliance's treaty – after three Russian fighter jets breached Estonian airspace on Friday.

The Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for nearly 12 minutes.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Friday evening called the violations "unacceptable."

"NATO's response to any provocation must be united and strong. We consider it essential to consult with our Allies to ensure shared situational awareness and to agree on our next joint steps. The entire Alliance is treating this incident seriously," he said in a statement.

"The situation was under control. NATO fighters responded, and the Russian aircraft were forced to withdraw," Michal added.

This morning, 3 Russian Mig-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace.



NATO fighters responded and the Russian planes were forced to flee.



Such violation is totally unacceptable. The Government of Estonia has decided to request NATO Article 4 consultations. — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) September 19, 2025

The prime minister said such a provocative act by Russia shows that the war of aggression launched by the Kremlin's rulers in Ukraine is not proceeding as planned.

"The aim is to draw attention and assistance away from Ukraine by forcing NATO countries to focus more on the defence of their own territories," Michal said.

This morning 3 Russian MiG-31s violated airspace over the Gulf of Finland. NATO fighters responded swiftly & escorted them them out.



This is a grave & unacceptable provocation. has requested NATO Article 4 consultations. Our response must be united & firm.



Grateful to… — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) September 19, 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called the violations a "grave & unacceptable provocation" and said Estonia will not face them alone.

The minister said the incident demonstrates that Allied air policing is effective and NATO fighters responded promptly to the violation.

"However, due to Russia's increasingly frequent provocations, we consider it necessary to request NATO Article 4 consultations in order to discuss the Alliance's next steps," Tsahkna noted.

Article 4 allows NATO countries to hold consultations with allies when they believe their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened

Since the alliance's founding in 1949, the clause has been invoked eight times, most recently by Poland on September 10, 2025.

Vaindloo Island. Source: ERR

Fourth violation

This is the fourth time Russia has violated Estonian airspace in 2025, previously with fighter jets and a helicopter. The last two breaches were four minutes each, significantly longer than in previous instances, which lasted less than one minute.

Russia has regularly violated Estonian airspace since 2014 when NATO's Baltic Air Policing Unit expanded to Ämari.

Friday's incident comes amid a series of recent Russian airspace violations against NATO countries.

In the past week, a Russian attack drone flew for nearly an hour over Romanian territory. At the same time, fighter jets in Poland were scrambled after drones entered its airspace, prompting a two-hour civilian warning. Wreckage from a Russian attack drone was also found off Latvia's western coast.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over a note to a representative from the Russian Embassy on Friday.

Russian violations in 2025

A Sukhoi-35 in Russian Federation service, photographed by the Finnish air force in 2021. Source: twitter.com/finnishairforce

This year, five Russian jets and one helicopter have breached Estonian airspace. A Russian ship also sailed in Estonian waters without permission. The timeline is shown below.

May 13: A Sukhoi Su-35 breached Estonia's airspace above the Juminda Peninsula area in the Gulf of Finland and flew inside it for less than a minute. The jet was protecting a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel being escorted by the Estonian Navy.

June 22: An IL-76 transport aircraft entered Estonian airspace near the island of Vaindloo and stayed in Estonian airspace for approximately four minutes.

July 26: A Russian SVETLYAK-class border guard vessel, SOCHI 500, sailed in Estonian waters without permission for approximately 35 minutes. This was the first time a vessel belonging to the Russian Federation has violated Estonia's maritime border, the defense forces said.

September 7: A Russian Federation MI-8 helicopter entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for approximately four minutes.

September 19: Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island without permission and remained there for nearly 12 minutes.

--

