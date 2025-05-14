X!

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace

News
{{1747231140000 | amCalendar}}
A Sukhoi-35 in Russian Federation service, photographed by the Finnish air force in 2021.
A Sukhoi-35 in Russian Federation service, photographed by the Finnish air force in 2021. Source: twitter.com/finnishairforce
News

A Russian fighter jet flew in Estonia's airspace without permission on Tuesday (May 13) evening. Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the incident was "not acceptable in any way."

The Sukhoi Su-35 breached Estonia's airspace above the Juminda Peninsula area in the Gulf of Finland and flew inside it for less than a minute, a press release from the Estonian Defense Forces said.

No flight plan had been filed, the jet's transponders were turned off, and the pilot did not maintain two-way communication with Estonian air traffic control, it added.

Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets deployed to Ämari as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, responded to the incident and conducted a reconnaissance flight.

A Portuguese jet at Estonia's Ämari Air Base. Source: Portuguese Air Force

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Estonia today and handed over a diplomatic note.

"From Estonia's perspective, this is a very serious and regrettable incident, which is not acceptable in any way," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said in a statement.

The violation took place at the same time as Estonia's largest military exercise of the year, Exercise Hedgehog, which includes over 16,000 troops from Estonia and allied nations.

This is the first reported breach of Estonia's airspace for several years. Between 2014–2023, there were multiple violations each year.

Russian fighter jets often flew without prefiled flight plans, with their transponders turned off and without making contact with the Estonian authorities.

Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The planes still fly close to Estonia's airspace, causing allied jets to scramble in response.

But Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, said Russia's antics should not always be seen as "sophisticated hybrid tactics."

"Sometimes we confuse typical Russian chaos with strategic hybrid operations," he told the Baltic Sentinel in an interview in July 2024, a month after leaving office. "Often, their actions at our borders are just bravado and macho posturing rather than sophisticated hybrid tactics.

"For instance, Russian planes used to frequently veer into Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island. Two years ago, our Air Force started warning them on the radio, and they adjusted their course. Until then, they didn't care about violating our airspace. Today, they still fly close by, even more often, but they no longer cross the line," he said.

This article was updated to add comments from Gen. Martin Herem and Minister for Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Minister: We took pressure off so PPA can commit to Estonia's security

19:45

Estonia's Daniil Glinka reaches quarter-finals in Tbilisi

19:34

Estonia's top court: Benefits law unfair to parents who work during leave

19:05

Archer Reena Pärnat sets another Estonian national record

18:51

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings Updated

18:43

Tallinn Day celebrations include 2 major concerts and events across city

17:50

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

17:49

Miniature Estonian book exhibition opens Friday at Tallinn's Kiek in de Kök

17:12

Alar Laneman: Rapid national defense development race against growing threat

16:54

Leave your feedback on the emergency alarm warning system test

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

07:31

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

17:50

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

13.05

Two new driver behavior monitoring projects launch in Tallinn

08:31

Estonia's defense minister says U.S. intelligence chief understands Russian threat

13.05

Watch Tommy Cash's Eurovision semi-final live on ETV Tuesday at 10 p.m.

12.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

13.05

Latvia to miss Rail Baltica 2030 deadline

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo