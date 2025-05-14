Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace

A Russian fighter jet flew in Estonia's airspace without permission on Tuesday (May 13) evening. Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the incident was "not acceptable in any way."

The Sukhoi Su-35 breached Estonia's airspace above the Juminda Peninsula area in the Gulf of Finland and flew inside it for less than a minute, a press release from the Estonian Defense Forces said.

No flight plan had been filed, the jet's transponders were turned off, and the pilot did not maintain two-way communication with Estonian air traffic control, it added.

Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets deployed to Ämari as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, responded to the incident and conducted a reconnaissance flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Estonia today and handed over a diplomatic note.

"From Estonia's perspective, this is a very serious and regrettable incident, which is not acceptable in any way," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said in a statement.

The violation took place at the same time as Estonia's largest military exercise of the year, Exercise Hedgehog, which includes over 16,000 troops from Estonia and allied nations.

This is the first reported breach of Estonia's airspace for several years. Between 2014–2023, there were multiple violations each year.

Russian fighter jets often flew without prefiled flight plans, with their transponders turned off and without making contact with the Estonian authorities.

The planes still fly close to Estonia's airspace, causing allied jets to scramble in response.

But Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, said Russia's antics should not always be seen as "sophisticated hybrid tactics."

"Sometimes we confuse typical Russian chaos with strategic hybrid operations," he told the Baltic Sentinel in an interview in July 2024, a month after leaving office. "Often, their actions at our borders are just bravado and macho posturing rather than sophisticated hybrid tactics.

"For instance, Russian planes used to frequently veer into Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island. Two years ago, our Air Force started warning them on the radio, and they adjusted their course. Until then, they didn't care about violating our airspace. Today, they still fly close by, even more often, but they no longer cross the line," he said.

