EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

Speaking on ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera," chief of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Headquarters Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus said Estonia has no plans to board "Jaguar," a Russian "shadow fleet" tanker that did not obey orders. Maj. Gen. Karus also said Tuesday's incident was the first time the Russian Air Force has adopted an active defensive posture in relation to a "shadow fleet" vessel.

On ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera," Maj. Gen Karus explained the sequence of events which occurred on Tuesday (May 13), when a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel entered the Estonian exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The vessel disobeyed orders before being "protected" by a Russian Sukhoi Su-35, which violated Estonia's airspace to do so.

On Tuesday morning, the tanker "Argent/Jaguar," which was suspected of having no flag, was spotted heading towards Estonia. "It was destined for the Russian Federation. It was traced, inquiries were made to various countries and it was then confirmed that the ship indeed had no flag," Maj. Gen. Karus explained.

Initially, the vessel reported that it was flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, but this had been withdrawn. Subsequently, the vessel's crew claimed it was flying the flag of Gabon. However, the Gabonese authorities said they had removed its flag rights from May 10, after the vessel was sanctioned by the U.K.

At around 6.30 p.m., the tanker entered the Estonian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the island of Naissaar.

"After that, the navy started calling out to identify the status of the ship, to verify its flag. The intention was to direct it to anchorage to check the flag and the insurance – all the things that have to be done at sea.

During the call-out, a Russian fighter jet entered Estonian airspace to "protect" the vessel.

"During this so-called shadowing, which lasted for a total of 2.5 hours, a Russian plane violated the Estonian air border," he added.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the incursion into Estonian airspace happened at around 9 p.m.

At approximately 11 p.m., the vessel left the Estonian EEZ, entering the Russian Federation's EEZ. "That was the end of the matter for us," Maj. Gen. Karus said.

Asked if this was the first time that the Russian Air Force had come to the defense of a "shadow fleet" vessel, Maj. Gen Karus said: "This is the first time that Russia has very actively taken what we might call a holding position towards one of these vessels."

At the same time, he acknowledged that, apart from the airspace violation, the Russian Air Force had otherwise acted professionally. "There were no low-level fly-overs, but rather this patrol was kept over the ship at all times," Maj. Gen. Karus said.

He also explained that there had been no reason for Estonian authorities to board the vessel. "That was a conscious decision, even when we were planning our operations," he said.

The EDF HQ chief added that as well as helicopters, other aircraft were deployed.

Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets deployed to Ämari as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, responded to the incident and conducted a reconnaissance flight.

"At that moment, when Russia sent its planes there, in accordance with the regulations, an air cover unit immediately took to the air to identify who we were dealing with," Maj. Gen. Karus explained.

Asked why the information about the incident had only reached the public via the Polish media on Wednesday evening, Maj. Gen. Karus replied: "There are many things we don't report on and we cannot comment on ongoing operations."

Karus said the leaks to the media were a manipulation, not a Russian disinformation operation. "It has all the hallmarks of such an operation – given how it has been filmed, what was filmed and how quickly the various Russian publications started to spread it. I'd say it's rather [a form of] media manipulation."

According to the latest reports, the "Jaguar" has not been admitted to a Russian port, with the vessel is currently at a temporary anchorage.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!