X!

Polish foreign minister 'shocked' by shadow fleet vessels sailing without flags

News
The ministers at the CBSS Ministerial Meeting at Vihula, Estonia on May 16, 2025.
The ministers at the CBSS Ministerial Meeting at Vihula, Estonia on May 16, 2025. Source: Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski said he was "shocked" by the behavior of shadow fleet vessels linked to Russia and the lack of accountability if a crisis occurs in the Baltic Sea.

Ministers from the Council of the Baltic Sea States discussed regional security and the activities of Russia's shadow fleet, hundreds of old ships Moscow uses to transport goods and oil, at the Ministerial Session 2025 on Friday morning in Estonia.

The incident this week, where a Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect a tanker, was also raised.

The Estonian authorities initially tried to stop the "Jaguar" tanker after they suspected it was sailing without a flag, which is illegal under international law. This is not the first such incident Estonia has dealt with.

"What I have learned today, I am actually shocked by," Sikorski, said at a press conference following the meeting in response to a question from ERR. "I've known there are these flags of convenience – that are the functional equivalent in the maritime sphere of tax havens in the financial sphere – but it's worse. There are apparently ships that ply the waters that have no flag at all!"

He continued: "So the question is, who is responsible when something bad happens? What if someone loads up a ship with radioactive material and something happens? What if there is a large spill of oil in a shallow sea like the Baltic Sea? Who will then be responsible for cleaning up the damage?"

Under international law, when a state grants a ship the right to sail under its flag, it takes legal responsibility for the vessel.

Sikorski said "urgent action" needs to be taken.

Speaking about what more can be done to stop the shadow fleet, Sikorski said: "As a last resort, we have the right of self-defense – but that's a blunt instrument. We need a better regulation that creates a predictable and safe environment for international trade and navies to operate in."

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna mentioned a comparison by German Minister of State for Europe Gunther Krichbaum, who also attended Friday's meeting, with aircraft.

"We cannot imagine that we have a plane which is having no owner or flag that can just cross our territories, he said. "The shadow fleet is the same thing. We need to change our mentality."  

Unknown cargo

Speaking about the "Jaguar" case, Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said there were several firsts from Russia.

"What was totally new was that for the first time ever, Russia sent a fighter jet and also violated the NATO airspace /../ this is the first time that Russia used military power to fight against the economic sanctions that we have put on the shadow fleet. This is a new level of involvement, and we need to take it very seriously," he said.

"This was the first time that Russia actually linked – officially we can say – [itself] to shadow fleet issues. Before that, it was something without flags, without ownership. The vessels they came and went, but now this is very high-level and understandable that Russia is connected."

There are also suspicions that the tanker may have been transporting something other than oil.

"The jet was not only escorting this vessel during the Estonian Economic waters but actually to St Petersburg," he said. "We don't know exactly what this vessel was carrying, maybe something very important for Russia."

The CBSS is an intergovernmental organisation that unites 10 democratic, like-minded states and the European Union in political dialogue and practical cooperation on key issues in the Baltic Sea Region.

The council was established in 1992 by the foreign ministries of the Baltic Sea Region countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, and Sweden.

Estonia currently holds the rotating presidency and Poland will take over in July.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

Marju Himma: When an emergency alert test becomes a national bonding moment

14:28

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

14:26

Canal in former Ida-Viru quarry to host rowing, canoeing events this summer

14:00

Polish foreign minister 'shocked' by shadow fleet vessels sailing without flags

13:57

Estonian kindergarteners dig into gardening as spring finally arrives

13:33

Changes to study loans to abolish guarantor requirement

12:59

Gallery: Icelandic art star Ragnar Kjartansson's solo show opens in Tallinn

12:55

Live from 3 pm: Lennart Meri Security Conference 2025

12:30

Lauri Laats: Estonia digging its own energy grave

12:22

Watch: Polish and Estonian foreign ministers discuss regional security

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

15.05

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

15.05

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

15.05

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

15.05

Government agrees to relax rules for hiring foreign workers

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

15.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo