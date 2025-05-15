X!

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said a Russian fighter jet's incursion into Estonian airspace on Tuesday (May 13) was to protect a shadow fleet vessel escorted out of Estonia's exclusive economic zone by the Navy.

Yesterday, officials confirmed they tried to stop a Gabonese-flagged vessel, suspected to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, in Estonia's EEZ. The tanker ignored the order and left Estonia's waters. A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 flew in Estonia's airspace the same evening, the Defense Forces said.

Officials did not directly connect the two incidents.

But, on Thursday, Tsahkna gave more details and said this confirms Russia is a threat to the alliance.

"Estonia exercised its right to inspect a shadow fleet vessel passing through its exclusive economic zone, the unflagged and uninsured Argent/Jaguar, which is sanctioned by the United Kingdom," Tsahkna said in a statement.

The Raju patrol boat. Source: kaitsevägi

"Russia responded dangerously aggressively by accompanying the shadow fleet tanker with a fighter jet, which violated Estonian airspace in the process. This case is yet another example proving that Russia poses a serious threat not only with its military action in Ukraine, but much more broadly," he said.

Russian investigative outlet The Insider reported that "Jaguar" is listed by Ukrainian intelligence and the international NGO Greenpeace as part of Russia's "shadow fleet."  

The minister made the comments at the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey.

In a comment on the social media website X, Tshkna wrote that he had informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the incident.

Cdre. Ivo Värk, commander of the Estonian Navy, said the "Jaguar" lacked a flag state. The vessel was headed toward Russia via Estonia's exclusive economic zone, he told the newspaper Postimees yesterday.

"At around 6:30 p.m., when the tanker reached the northern part of Naissaar, the Navy made contact with the vessel via communication equipment. The ship refused to cooperate and continued on its course toward Russia. At the same time, Navy vessels were present in the operational area. The EML Raju [patrol boat] escorted the tanker until it exited Estonia's exclusive economic zone," Värk said.

The vessel was headed to the port of Primorsk in Russia's Leningrad Region and reached its destination on Thursday morning.

Estonia has been checking the insurance documents of suspected shadow fleet vessels sailing through the Gulf of Finland for almost a year. Many of the vessels are used to evade Western sanctions, transport Russian oil and are in bad condition.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has called the situation an "environmental disaster" waiting to happen. The only questions are when and where it happens, he said.

In April, law enforcement agencies detained and then released a ship in Estonian waters for sailing without a flag.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

