Expert: Estonia's maritime border baseline out of alignment

Estonia's baseline for its maritime border does not currently align with the coordinates in use. However, the baseline serves as the foundation for determining all of Estonia's maritime zones. As a result, the Maritime Boundary Act, which came into force in 1993, should be updated, maritime law expert Tauri Roosipuu finds.

The sea is not just water and seagulls — it's also lines on a map that define a coastal state's responsibilities and rights. The baseline is the foundation for determining the territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone. And that baseline is currently off, says maritime expert Tauri Roosipuu.

"The first point of the currently valid baseline is physically located on Russian territory, in the coastal forest between Narva-Jõesuu and Ust-Luga. All these maritime zones depend on that very same baseline. And if it's off, then the boundaries of all subsequent maritime zones are off as well," Roosipuu explained.

The Maritime Boundary Act, adopted in 1993, is based on Soviet-era coordinates. Today, the international coordinate system WGS 84 is used. The result: the baselines used in 1993 are outdated and inaccurate.

"On the northwest coast of Saaremaa, there's even a rock that's marked as a baseline point. But if you look at aerial photos, there's no rock protruding from the water there," said Roosipuu.

The boundary of the territorial sea specified in the Maritime Boundary Act does not align with the agreed — though unratified — maritime boundary with Russia. Misunderstandings can arise if someone relies in good faith on the boundary defined in the law.

"If someone in good faith uses the boundary set out in the Maritime Boundary Act as a basis — even just for recreational sailing — they could unknowingly end up in another country's territory," Roosipuu noted.

In response to Roosipuu's article, maritime law expert Heiki Lindpere submitted a formal inquiry to the National Defense Committee concerning the baseline issue. The confusion could prove costly for the state.

"So that we don't end up with dozens of expensive court cases in the future, where some ship takes the Republic of Estonia to court as a coastal state because the borders are wrong," Lindpere said.

The coordinates of Estonia's territorial sea baseline were reviewed at the beginning of 2025, and the government will decide whether they need to be updated. Modernizing the baseline is a natural and necessary step. Since the maritime boundary is defined by specific coordinate points, changing the baseline does not require altering the course of the maritime boundary itself.

