X!

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

News
The Green Admire.
The Green Admire. Source: Vesselfinder.com/Rush 2112
News

Russian authorities on Sunday detained an oil tanker in Russia's territorial waters after it departed the Estonian port of Sillamäe on a pre-agreed route, the Transport Administration reported. The incident comes several days after Estonia attempted to stop a Russian shadow fleet vessel.

The Liberian-flagged "Green Admire" tanker left the Port of Sillamäe in eastern Estonia carrying a cargo of shale oil, destined for Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It is owned by the Greek company Aegean Shipping.

The vessel had been sailing along an agreed route through Russian waters.

The Transport Administration told ERR that such an incident had never occurred before.

Ships traveling to and from Sillamäe will now be directed to stay in Estonian territorial waters, the agency said in a statement.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the tanker was detained as it was departing from the port.

"Today's incident shows that Russia continues to act unpredictably, which is why ships will be directed along an alternative route in the future," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

Sillamäe and the Gulf of Finland. Source: Helen Wright/ OSM/ ERR

"I have also informed our Allies of the event," the minister added.

Ships leaving Sillamäe usually sail through Russia's territorial waters as doing so is safer for larger vessels than navigating Estonia's shallows.

This safe navigation route does not follow any national borders and has been agreed upon between Russia, Estonia, and Finland.

The agency's vessel traffic management department monitors ship traffic in Estonian territorial waters.

The incident follows an attempt this week by the Estonian Navy to stop an unflagged tanker, part of Russia's shadow fleet, sailing through Estonian waters. The ship did not stop and Russia sent a fighter jet to escort the tanker, violating Estonia's airspace in the process.

Another shadow fleet tanker, the "Kiwala," was impounded by Estonian authorities for a little over two weeks in April for sailing without a flag.

This story was updated to add a comment from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:51

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

16:41

Elena Malõgina out of Strasbourg WTA tournament despite strong start

16:40

Ott Tänak second in Rally Portugal Updated

15:26

Gallery: UK's Morcheeba closed Tallinn Day celebrations with free concert Updated

15:16

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

15:02

Fox family provokes excitement at Tartu kindergarten

14:50

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

13:34

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

13:29

Urmas Reinsalu running unopposed as Isamaa chair

11:44

Liis-Grete Arro wins Maijooks for second year in a row

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

08:47

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

16.05

Watch: Eurovison Grand Final live on ETV Saturday evening

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

17.05

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

16.05

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

14:50

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo