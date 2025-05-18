Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

Russian authorities on Sunday detained an oil tanker in Russia's territorial waters after it departed the Estonian port of Sillamäe on a pre-agreed route, the Transport Administration reported. The incident comes several days after Estonia attempted to stop a Russian shadow fleet vessel.

The Liberian-flagged "Green Admire" tanker left the Port of Sillamäe in eastern Estonia carrying a cargo of shale oil, destined for Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It is owned by the Greek company Aegean Shipping.

The vessel had been sailing along an agreed route through Russian waters.

The Transport Administration told ERR that such an incident had never occurred before.

Ships traveling to and from Sillamäe will now be directed to stay in Estonian territorial waters, the agency said in a statement.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the tanker was detained as it was departing from the port.

"Today's incident shows that Russia continues to act unpredictably, which is why ships will be directed along an alternative route in the future," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

Sillamäe and the Gulf of Finland. Source: Helen Wright/ OSM/ ERR

"I have also informed our Allies of the event," the minister added.

Ships leaving Sillamäe usually sail through Russia's territorial waters as doing so is safer for larger vessels than navigating Estonia's shallows.

This safe navigation route does not follow any national borders and has been agreed upon between Russia, Estonia, and Finland.

The agency's vessel traffic management department monitors ship traffic in Estonian territorial waters.

The incident follows an attempt this week by the Estonian Navy to stop an unflagged tanker, part of Russia's shadow fleet, sailing through Estonian waters. The ship did not stop and Russia sent a fighter jet to escort the tanker, violating Estonia's airspace in the process.

Another shadow fleet tanker, the "Kiwala," was impounded by Estonian authorities for a little over two weeks in April for sailing without a flag.

This story was updated to add a comment from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!